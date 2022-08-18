Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Youth Villages offers Pine Belt foster kids opportunities for success
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A national non-profit is helping foster children in Mississippi make plans for a successful future. Youth Villages helps young people aging out of foster care transition to college and independent adulthood through the program LifeSet. LifeSet started in 1999 and emphasizes one-on-one engagement with a specialist...
WDAM-TV
Nyla’s Story: From Foster to Freshman
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One college freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi said she didn’t let family struggles hold her back from her dreams of higher education. Anything new can bring a mixture of emotions, especially transitioning from high school to college. USM freshman, Nyla Dennis, said she...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg public schools implement clear-bag policy for athletic events
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football starts next week in the Hub City and Hattiesburg public schools are taking steps to make athletic events safer ahead of kickoff. “It’s a policy that we’re implementing to further our means of safety for our fans,” said Greg Carter, Hattiesburg Public Schools...
WDAM-TV
Spectrum Center hosts Community Clean-Up Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Spectrum Center, a Hattiesburg-based non-profit providing resources for the LGBTQ+ community, had a community clean-up event Saturday. The goal: make the center look appealing for anybody who wants to host an event or simply comes to the center to tap any of its available resources.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Petal 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Pearl* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Oak Grove* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – at Brandon* – 7 p.m. 10/14 – vs. Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel courthouse on Monday, Aug. 22, to discuss a potential business opportunity for the county. “Today, we went into executive session to discuss a potential economic development project where the county would be...
WDAM-TV
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with students. Marion County Superintendent Michael Day confirmed that the school board terminated the employee on Friday, Aug. 19. He said that the district immediately initiated an investigation upon hearing the allegations and notified local law enforcement as required by law.
WDAM-TV
Local church celebrates 27 years and new designation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is celebrating 27 years of worship and their new building. Pathway Christian Fellowship Church held a designation ceremony Sunday afternoon to declare its new building as an official place of faith. “Through the hills and valleys, ups and downs and so forth, to...
WDAM-TV
Columbia 2022 football schedule
8/26 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Jefferson Davis County – 7:30 p.m. 9/30...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after police caught him in the middle of a burglary. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 46-year-old O’Brian Brown on one count of residential burglary on Sunday, Aug. 21. Brown allegedly broke into an apartment on Mable Street around 7:00...
WDAM-TV
NCIU patients to hold reunion at Hattiesburg Zoo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A wild time awaits “graduates” of Forrest General Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as they gather with their families for a reunion. Th reunion is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hattiesburg Zoo. The event...
WDAM-TV
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of a man whose body was found after a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River has been released. According to Marion County Chief Coroner Jessie Graham, the man was identified as 64-year-old Dale Broom. The official cause of death is pending investigation.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel...
WDAM-TV
USM linebacker Daylen Gill a standout during fall camp
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During each of Southern Miss coach Will Hall’s post-practice meetings with the media this August, one name kept coming up – Daylen Gill. The Ole Miss transfer is a welcome addition to USM’s linebacker room and he’s ready to leave everything on the field for his final season of college football.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. supervisors propose to cut millage rate in FY23 budget
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors is busy finalizing a budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023, a plan that would cut county taxes. The supervisors said the lower taxes would help Jones County residents save a little money to help alleviate the effects of inflation.
WDAM-TV
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
WDAM-TV
2 people suffer injuries in firework accident in Rustin community Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered injuries in a fireworks accident in Jones County Sunday afternoon. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the department responded to a report of a man who suffered a critical injury during a fireworks mishap at a home on Newcomb Road in the Rustin community.
WDAM-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man lost his life Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River. According to the Tri-County Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the Pearl River boat ramp at the Mississippi 44 extension following a report that a vehicle had gone down into the river.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police warn of fake ‘kidnapping’ Facebook post
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. The poster claims a man driving a red truck intentionally hits women’s cars and abducts them once they pull over. The post, and others like it, have often gone viral in local communities.
Comments / 0