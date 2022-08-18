ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri and Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft are being sued in Cole County Circuit Court by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KMOV

27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Few details have been released, but police told News 4 that a man was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

KMOV reveals new playground for kids at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A week after construction began, the ribbon was cut on the new playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club!. This entire project is being made possible by donations from our community partners BJC HealthCare, CarShield, Scott Credit Union, Jim Butler Automotive Group, Andy’s Seasoning, and Offerpad. The playground was installed with the help of PlayPower, Miracle Recreation and Hutchinson Recreation and Design.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Department of Social Services Warns of EBT Card Phishing Scheme

(Missourinet) The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning SNAP food stamp recipients of a scheme to steal login credentials for their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. EBT card vendor FIS Global says emails are being sent to clients impersonating them using Zix Secure messaging and free sites to mimic...

