KMOV
St. Louis City police, public safety leaders address recent uptick in homicides
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As summer winds down, the City of St. Louis Is facing a growing crime trend in homicides. “Unfortunately, we were slightly ahead of where we were last year,” said Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom. The City of St. Louis currently has 129 homicides....
tncontentexchange.com
As panhandling complaints grow, cities in St. Louis County tweak laws
DES PERES — Robert Fernandez challenged how communities across the region police panhandling when he won a lawsuit against St. Louis County last year. But he's learned firsthand this summer that many suburban St. Louis cities have opted to rethink — and not end — how they cite panhandlers.
State Senator argues St. Louis Police should be under state control again
State Senator Nick Schroer of St. Charles County plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to strip St. Louis of local control of its police department.
tncontentexchange.com
Aug. 22, 1876 • How the 'Great Divorce' of St. Louis City and St. Louis County started
ST. LOUIS • On Aug. 22, 1876, voters in St. Louis and St. Louis County went to the polls to decide the region's most fateful ballot question - the "Great Divorce," or whether to split the city away from the county. The idea narrowly carried the city but lost...
KMOV
Sen. Duckworth visits Granite City to talk about needs of law enforcement
FEMA has provided $18.5 million in grants for more than 5,000 households, both renters and homeowners. You don’t have to visit a center to be approved for a grant. Just apply online. St. Louis Public Schools face bus shortage amid start of school year. Updated: 21 hours ago. The...
KMOV
Warning for parents: Rainbow-colored fentanyl found in St. Louis, young people are targeted
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A warning for parents as their kids head back to school. New rainbow-colored fentanyl is on the market, potentially targeted at younger users. DEA Assistant Special Agent Colin Dickey says two instances of the colored fentanyl have already been found in the St. Louis metro, with concerns more could be coming.
KMOV
Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri and Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft are being sued in Cole County Circuit Court by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The...
KMOV
St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
KMOV
MoDOT proposes $122 million project to improve I-70/I-64 interchange in St. Charles County
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - For years, drivers have complained about the traffic and the dangerous driving conditions at one of the busiest interchanges in St. Charles County, now MoDOT has plans to address the problems at the interchange of Interstate 70, Interstate 64 and Highway 61. “We’re going to reduce...
4 people killed in separate shootings across St. Louis on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in separate shootings across the St. Louis area on Sunday. The first shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue in north St. Louis. Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim in the street suffering from puncture wounds.
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
KMOV
27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lake St. Louis woman accused of defrauding disabled uncle
A Lake St. Louis woman was arrested Tuesday on a federal indictment alleging she stole tens of thousands of dollars from her disabled uncle over a five-month period.
KMOV
Gov. Parson officially calls for special session on tax cuts, credits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson officially called for a special session on income tax cuts and an extension on agriculture tax credit programs for a minimum of six years. He held the briefing at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol. The General Assembly will meet in...
Urban League distributing food and supplies for flood victims in the St. Louis area
The flash flooding from July 26-28 continues to create challenges for many residents in the St. Louis area.
KMOV
1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Few details have been released, but police told News 4 that a man was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
KMOV reveals new playground for kids at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A week after construction began, the ribbon was cut on the new playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club!. This entire project is being made possible by donations from our community partners BJC HealthCare, CarShield, Scott Credit Union, Jim Butler Automotive Group, Andy’s Seasoning, and Offerpad. The playground was installed with the help of PlayPower, Miracle Recreation and Hutchinson Recreation and Design.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Department of Social Services Warns of EBT Card Phishing Scheme
(Missourinet) The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning SNAP food stamp recipients of a scheme to steal login credentials for their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. EBT card vendor FIS Global says emails are being sent to clients impersonating them using Zix Secure messaging and free sites to mimic...
KMOV
St. Louis Public Schools face bus shortage amid start of school year
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first day of school is an exciting day but the year is starting off with some issues as students at eight schools will not have bus services to start the year. The community stepped up as 39 people applied for the job. However, they...
