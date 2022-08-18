BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were shot at around 2:45 a.m. on Cadillac St. Officers “responded to an address in the 5900 block of Cadillac St. regarding a report of an individual at someone’s door,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police arrived on scene and immediately […]

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO