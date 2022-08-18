Read full article on original website
Suspects wanted in Breaux Bridge shooting that sent two to hospital [VIDEO]
A Sunday shooting in Breaux Bridge sent two victims to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
Two people wounded in Sunday night Breaux Bridge shooting
Breaux Bridge Police were called to the 500 block of Degeyter Road on Sunday to investigate a shooting. They found two people with gunshot wounds in a Waffle House parking lot. Both were treated and released at a local hospital. Police say two groups of young men began arguing in...
theadvocate.com
Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers
A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
KPLC TV
Lafayette police searching for suspect following Acadiana Mall shooting
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are still searching for a suspect following a shooting at the Acadiana Mall over the weekend, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit says, officers responded to reporting of a shooting inside the mall around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Police searching for suspect who shot at officers overnight in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were shot at around 2:45 a.m. on Cadillac St. Officers “responded to an address in the 5900 block of Cadillac St. regarding a report of an individual at someone’s door,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police arrived on scene and immediately […]
kalb.com
Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
Arrest made relating to body found on South Lewis St. [VIDEO]
An arrest was made in relation to the body found on South Lewis St. in New Iberia.
Breaux Bridge man arrested in fatal hit and run
Breaux Bridge have arrested a man in the August 14 hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of Camille Angelle.
Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
theadvocate.com
Man who shoots at officers arrested on three counts of attempted 1st degree murder, BRPD says
A man has been arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he fired at officers who were responding to a call Monday morning about his threatening behavior, Baton Rouge Police said. Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street shortly before 3 a.m....
Witnesses recall the shooting in Mall of Acadiana
The Lafayette Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the Acadiana Mall that caused many people to storm out of the building, running for their lives.
theadvocate.com
Lakeland woman arrested in connection with man's death in New Ibera
A Lakeland woman was arrested Monday in connection to an Iberia Parish death earlier this month, according to KATC. Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Adams of New Iberia in the parking lot of a South Lewis Street business. While the...
Man killed in St. Francisville shooting, authorities say
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian L. Spillman says the shooting happened on Burnett Road near Commerce Street and left James “Jackie” Johnson dead.
Lafayette woman shot four times at friends home recalls ordeal; says they are no longer friends
Zalaya Fryer, 18, was shot four times last week at the Himbola Apartments in Lafayette.
wbrz.com
Gunman in shooting outside North Baton Rouge convenience store turns himself in Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A man turned himself in to police Saturday and admitted his involvement in a North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month. The Baton Rouge Police Department said George Okpara, 35, turned himself in on Saturday, telling officers he was the gunman in a shooting on Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street that left one man injured.
1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
brproud.com
27-year-old woman dies in fatal speeding crash, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night on Airline Highway. According to BRPD, investigation shows a 2019 Ford Mustang was headed south on Airline Highway at high speeds, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 9:00 p.m. The Mustang crashed into metal guardrails and then a concrete pylon.
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
theadvocate.com
Man escapes after being held at knifepoint by man who climbed in car at gas pump, EBRSO says
A man was kidnapped at knifepoint from a Siegen Lane gas station early Sunday morning and managed to convince his attacker to drive to another station, where he was able to escape, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The victim was in his vehicle near a pump at the...
brproud.com
30 children reportedly on school bus involved in accident on N Sherwood Forest Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that a school bus has been involved in an accident on Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of N Sherwood Forest Blvd. Along with the school bus, a passenger vehicle was...
