theadvocate.com

Two people wounded in Sunday night Breaux Bridge shooting

Breaux Bridge Police were called to the 500 block of Degeyter Road on Sunday to investigate a shooting. They found two people with gunshot wounds in a Waffle House parking lot. Both were treated and released at a local hospital. Police say two groups of young men began arguing in...
theadvocate.com

Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers

A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
KPLC TV

Lafayette police searching for suspect following Acadiana Mall shooting

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are still searching for a suspect following a shooting at the Acadiana Mall over the weekend, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit says, officers responded to reporting of a shooting inside the mall around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
kalb.com

Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
theadvocate.com

Lakeland woman arrested in connection with man's death in New Ibera

A Lakeland woman was arrested Monday in connection to an Iberia Parish death earlier this month, according to KATC. Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Adams of New Iberia in the parking lot of a South Lewis Street business. While the...
WAFB

Man killed in St. Francisville shooting, authorities say

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian L. Spillman says the shooting happened on Burnett Road near Commerce Street and left James “Jackie” Johnson dead.
WAFB

1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
brproud.com

27-year-old woman dies in fatal speeding crash, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night on Airline Highway. According to BRPD, investigation shows a 2019 Ford Mustang was headed south on Airline Highway at high speeds, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 9:00 p.m. The Mustang crashed into metal guardrails and then a concrete pylon.
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
