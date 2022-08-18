Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
makeuseof.com
Intel Core vs. Intel Core X: What's the Difference?
Intel Core chips come in all shapes and forms. The lineup was first introduced in 2006 with the iconic Intel Core 2 Duo before splitting into multiple ranges with the i3, i5, and i7 in 2010. It quickly became Intel's flagship series, overtaking Pentium and pushing PCs to new heights. However, even since the very introduction of the lineup, it's been separated into two different branches—with one of them being much more expensive than the other.
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Digital Trends
Built for work, this Dell laptop with an RTX 3050 is $1,200 off
For anyone looking through laptop deals keen for a great business laptop, we’ve spotted a great one. Right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 7510 direct from Dell for $1,199, saving you a huge $1,228 off the usual price of $2,427. Working out at over 50% off, this is phenomenal value for anyone seeking out one of the best Dell laptop deals. Hit the buy button below before it sells out or read on while we tell you all about it.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Walmart Just Made A Huge Announcement About Streaming—Amazon Is Going To Be So Mad!
Walmart+ may be giving Amazon Prime a run for its money with their latest membership perk. The corporation announced on Monday that they’ve added a streaming service to the mix: Walmart+ memberships will now include Paramount+ at no additional...
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug
Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: Apple’s 2022 iPad Air, Mac mini, ASUS motherboards, and more
We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now receiving a $40 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space. This powerful tablet comes packed with Apple’s first generation M1 chip, which is the same processor you’d find on the more powerful 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It comes with the same design as its predecessor, but at least you receive new color options to choose from. Whatever the case, you can now get yours for just $559.
Digital Trends
The cheapest Chromebook available today is this HP at Walmart
With back-to-school season in full swing, there’s a lot of great student laptop deals to pounce on. One of them is at Walmart, where you can get one of the best Chromebook deals available, as the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is just $98 right now. This makes for a savings of more than $100, as the popular Chromebook regularly costs $199. It’s not often you’ll find a capable laptop for under $100, so click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while it lasts. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations.
TechRadar
What if your laptop was a keyboard? Pentaform envisions a new future for portable PCs
London-based tech startup Pentaform has, it seems, struck gold. Its ‘Abacus’ compact PC was officially revealed earlier this year at CES, and when the Kickstarter (opens in new tab) for funding opened in July, the £35,000 goal was smashed in under two hours. A few months later and the Kickstarter is at almost ten times the original goal, with Pentaform now pushing to deliver the product to markets in third-world countries.
Phone Arena
Sony's best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are down to their lowest ever price (brand new)
Much like Samsung and even Apple (if you also consider its Beats-branded products), Sony currently sells a variety of powerful, lightweight, and long-lasting true wireless earbuds suited for a number of different budgets. Naturally, the overall best option is also the costliest of the bunch (and not necessarily the newest),...
The Verge
How to save battery life on your Android phone
Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Digital Trends
Alienware gaming monitors got huge price cuts at Dell today
If you’re looking for one of the best gaming monitor deals around, we’ve spotted not just one but two deals worth your time. Both are courtesy of ever popular gaming brand, Alienware, with two great monitors designed to enhance your gaming experience. To sweeten the deal, besides both monitors enjoying deep price cuts, they also both include six months of The Disney Bundle for free, providing you with $84 worth of Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu to keep you entertained. Read on while we take you through each deal, and hit the buy button once you know it’s the one for you. Remember — these deals are available for a strictly limited time only.
Digital Trends
Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for only $270 at Best Buy for a limited time
If you’re in the market for TV deals, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV. You can bring it into your living room for just $270, cheaper by $160 from its original price of $430. As an added bonus, every purchase of the 50-inch 4K TV comes with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, worth $40 each, for free. Best Buy TV deals are known for their amazing value, but this probably tops the list — grab it while you still can.
People
Amazon Has a Hidden Page Packed with Furniture Deals as Steep as 73% Off
Furniture updates can make a massive impact on your home and how much you enjoy spending time there. But, refreshing your furnishings is also a notoriously spendy process, and many people often put it off because it's hard to find great pieces on a budget. Well, Amazon is making it...
