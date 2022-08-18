Read full article on original website
WEAR
Florida District 1 race features Gaetz, Lombardo, Merk, Jones, Schiller
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Matt Gaetz is being challenged by Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk for the republican slot in the Florida District 1 race. Meanwhile, Peggy Schiller and Rebekah Jones will face off on the democratic side in Tuesday's Florida primary election. Gaetz is seeking his fourth term as...
WEAR
Deputies: Two men tased, arrested after fight in Santa Rosa Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested two men early Sunday morning after a reported fight in Walton County. Roberto Rivera-Loza, 29, is charged with affray, obstruction, and disorderly intoxication causing a public disturbance. He was given a $5,000 bond and released late Sunday. Juan Diego Castillo, 20, was charged with...
WEAR
Deputies investigate stabbing at Dirt Cheap parking lot in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported stabbing that took place in a Dirt Cheap parking lot in Pensacola Sunday evening. Deputies say they responded to the Dirt Cheap on Fairfield Dr. after a man reportedly was stabbed in the parking lot and went inside the store for help.
WEAR
Two organizations host phone bank event encouraging voters to the polls in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two non-profit foundations worked together in Pensacola Sunday to help encourage people to vote in the Tuesday Primary Elections. The Real Women Radio Foundation teamed up with Equal Ground to host a brunch for volunteers encouraging people to vote. The volunteers and canvassers made calls to black...
WEAR
New traffic lights being installed at Escambia County intersection
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The traffic signal at the intersection of Olive Road and Davis Highway in Escambia County is getting redone. Escambia County transportation started working on the signal at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. County transportation says the work is necessary since the traffic light frequently starts flashing during bad...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County observes National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County is observing National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day Sunday. The day was established in remembrance of those who lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation this drug has brought to thousands of affected family members and friends.
WEAR
Cannada-Wynn, Myers, Reeves, Sharp vying for next Pensacola Mayor
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four candidates are vying to be Pensacola's next mayor: Jewel Cannada-Wynn, Sherri Myers, D.C. Reeves and Steven Sharp. You'll see their names on the ballot Tuesday for Florida's Primary Election. The mayoral race could be decided as soon Tuesday if one candidate receives over 50 percent of...
WEAR
1 injured after being struck by lightning on UWF main Pensacola campus
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person is injured after being struck on lightning on the University of West Florida's main campus Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The incident occurred on 2 N Ferry Pass at around 1:56 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person's injuries.
WEAR
Pensacola F3 chapter celebrates 1 year anniversary at Three Mile Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola chapter of F3 celebrated it's one year anniversary in the local area with a walk over the Three Mile Bridge early Saturday morning. F3 is short for fitness, faith and fellowship. There are chapters all over the United States and in five continents with about...
WEAR
Man sentenced to 63 months for attempting to take $25M from Congressman Gaetz's family
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach man who plead guilty to a charge of wire fraud in an attempt to take $25 million from the family of Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz was sentenced Monday to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
WEAR
Chumuckla Community Church hosts food giveaway with Feeding the Gulf Coast in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- The Chumuckla Community Church partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast to host a food giveaway Saturday morning. This is the third year they've been hosting this food giveaway. The assistant pastor of the church, Johnny Johnson, says they serve about 250 families with the pantry, but there's...
WEAR
Pensacola's Hotel for Dogs and Cats in need of new building
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Hotel for Dogs and Cats is looking for a new place to house their pets while they wait for their "fur-ever" homes. The hotel is an adoption agency for animals with no where else to go in the local Pensacola area. The agency has been in...
WEAR
Pensacola family of 11 kids touts successful homeschool system
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola family that has always homeschooled their children want parents to see outside the stigmas that surround it. With 11 kids, they've had quite a lot of practice. "We have McKenna, Eden, Hallie, Ethan, Asher, Levi, Emily Kate, Annalee, Solomon, Ezra and Sala," mother Allison Hartman...
WEAR
Pensacola woman indicted for murder after Escambia County Jail cellmate overdoses
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman was indicted Friday on multiple charges, including first degree murder by unlawful distribution of drugs. Pamela Schwarz, 44, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first degree murder by unlawful distribution of drugs, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.
WEAR
Parent University Pensacola hosts back-to-school event at Global Learning Academy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 250 parents attended Parent University at the Global Learning Academy in Pensacola Saturday. Those who took part in the back-to-school event all have children getting an education at the academy. During the event parents are given a chance to take courses designed to help build...
WEAR
Political parties make final push for votes ahead of Florida primary
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At most voting locations across Escambia County, you'll can find signs representing various candidates ahead of Tuesday's primary election. Some candidates plan to be out at those voting locations Tuesday in their elections final primary push. Monday, Channel 3 checked in with both parties about the...
WEAR
Pensacola High School to face Booker T. Washington High School during 2022 Mayor's Bowl
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A classic high school football rivalry stole the show during the mayor's weekly news conference in Pensacola Monday. The "Mayor's Bowl 2022" is coming up Friday night, pitting Pensacola High School against defending champion Booker T. Washington High School. The principals and athletic directors were surprise guests...
WEAR
Alabama man charged with capital murder for missing woman's death
BREWTON, Ala. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Alabama arrested a man for the murder of a reported missing woman in Brewton. William Joseph Everett, 50, of East Brewton, has been charged with capital murder. According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a possible missing...
WEAR
Man in critical condition after crash on I-10 in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- A man is in critical condition following a crash on I-10 in Milton Monday afternoon. The crash occurred on I-10 westbound near Mile Marker 40 at around 4:40 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver of a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck failed to maintain control of...
WEAR
Second 'Get Out The Vote Rally' held in Pensacola ahead of Primary Elections
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Northwest Florida Panhandle Coalition for Civic Engagement along with the Movement for Change organization hosted a "Get Out The Vote Rally" in Pensacola. The organizations held this event Saturday, for the second time, to make sure all registered voters in our area get out and exercise...
