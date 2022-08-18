ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEAR

Deputies: Two men tased, arrested after fight in Santa Rosa Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested two men early Sunday morning after a reported fight in Walton County. Roberto Rivera-Loza, 29, is charged with affray, obstruction, and disorderly intoxication causing a public disturbance. He was given a $5,000 bond and released late Sunday. Juan Diego Castillo, 20, was charged with...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigate stabbing at Dirt Cheap parking lot in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported stabbing that took place in a Dirt Cheap parking lot in Pensacola Sunday evening. Deputies say they responded to the Dirt Cheap on Fairfield Dr. after a man reportedly was stabbed in the parking lot and went inside the store for help.
WEAR

New traffic lights being installed at Escambia County intersection

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The traffic signal at the intersection of Olive Road and Davis Highway in Escambia County is getting redone. Escambia County transportation started working on the signal at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. County transportation says the work is necessary since the traffic light frequently starts flashing during bad...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County observes National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County is observing National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day Sunday. The day was established in remembrance of those who lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation this drug has brought to thousands of affected family members and friends.
WEAR

Cannada-Wynn, Myers, Reeves, Sharp vying for next Pensacola Mayor

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four candidates are vying to be Pensacola's next mayor: Jewel Cannada-Wynn, Sherri Myers, D.C. Reeves and Steven Sharp. You'll see their names on the ballot Tuesday for Florida's Primary Election. The mayoral race could be decided as soon Tuesday if one candidate receives over 50 percent of...
WEAR

1 injured after being struck by lightning on UWF main Pensacola campus

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person is injured after being struck on lightning on the University of West Florida's main campus Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The incident occurred on 2 N Ferry Pass at around 1:56 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person's injuries.
WEAR

Pensacola F3 chapter celebrates 1 year anniversary at Three Mile Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola chapter of F3 celebrated it's one year anniversary in the local area with a walk over the Three Mile Bridge early Saturday morning. F3 is short for fitness, faith and fellowship. There are chapters all over the United States and in five continents with about...
WEAR

Chumuckla Community Church hosts food giveaway with Feeding the Gulf Coast in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- The Chumuckla Community Church partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast to host a food giveaway Saturday morning. This is the third year they've been hosting this food giveaway. The assistant pastor of the church, Johnny Johnson, says they serve about 250 families with the pantry, but there's...
WEAR

Pensacola's Hotel for Dogs and Cats in need of new building

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Hotel for Dogs and Cats is looking for a new place to house their pets while they wait for their "fur-ever" homes. The hotel is an adoption agency for animals with no where else to go in the local Pensacola area. The agency has been in...
WEAR

Pensacola family of 11 kids touts successful homeschool system

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola family that has always homeschooled their children want parents to see outside the stigmas that surround it. With 11 kids, they've had quite a lot of practice. "We have McKenna, Eden, Hallie, Ethan, Asher, Levi, Emily Kate, Annalee, Solomon, Ezra and Sala," mother Allison Hartman...
WEAR

Pensacola woman indicted for murder after Escambia County Jail cellmate overdoses

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman was indicted Friday on multiple charges, including first degree murder by unlawful distribution of drugs. Pamela Schwarz, 44, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first degree murder by unlawful distribution of drugs, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.
WEAR

Parent University Pensacola hosts back-to-school event at Global Learning Academy

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 250 parents attended Parent University at the Global Learning Academy in Pensacola Saturday. Those who took part in the back-to-school event all have children getting an education at the academy. During the event parents are given a chance to take courses designed to help build...
WEAR

Political parties make final push for votes ahead of Florida primary

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At most voting locations across Escambia County, you'll can find signs representing various candidates ahead of Tuesday's primary election. Some candidates plan to be out at those voting locations Tuesday in their elections final primary push. Monday, Channel 3 checked in with both parties about the...
WEAR

Alabama man charged with capital murder for missing woman's death

BREWTON, Ala. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Alabama arrested a man for the murder of a reported missing woman in Brewton. William Joseph Everett, 50, of East Brewton, has been charged with capital murder. According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a possible missing...
WEAR

Man in critical condition after crash on I-10 in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- A man is in critical condition following a crash on I-10 in Milton Monday afternoon. The crash occurred on I-10 westbound near Mile Marker 40 at around 4:40 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver of a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck failed to maintain control of...

