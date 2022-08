CHARLESTON, Ill. — There was little that could be done to stop Cannon McIntosh at Charleston Speedway, the only hope was to contain him. Nobody succeeded in containing the Bixby, Okla., racer as he wired the field in the non-stop 25-lapper for his eighth POWRi National Midget feature win of the year and 10th overall aboard the Toyota-powered Crescent Gear Wrench No. 08.

BIXBY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO