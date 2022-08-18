Read full article on original website
Tasty additions among the upgrades coming to Red Rock in Las Vegas
Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, west of the Las Vegas Strip, is undergoing a bunch of improvements, including the addition of two restaurants, a casino bar, an oyster bar, a cocktail lounge and an adults-only pool. Northern Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam, Greek restaurant Naxos Taverna and the 13-seat...
Stephanos Greek and Mediterranean Grill Looks to Be Expanding with Enterprise Location
It’s the local brand’s third restaurant
Breakout R&B Trio Thee Sacred Souls Are Bringing The Groove Back to Brooklyn Bowl, Oct. 5
BREAKOUT R&B TRIO THEE SACRED SOULS ARE BRINGING THE GROOVE BACK TO BROOKLYN BOWL, OCT. 5. San Diego- based soul and R&B trio Thee Sacred Souls will return to Brooklyn Bowl for an encore performance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 celebrating the release of their highly anticipated, self-titled debut album. With deeply profound new music, the band is ready to deliver yet another intoxicating performance weaving hints of Chicano, Philly, Chicago, Detroit and even Panama soul that’s both timeless and distinctly modern.
Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)
The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
Chevys Fresh Mex’s Return to Nevada at Showcase Mall Gets $3M Price Tag
The massive flagship restaurant at Showcase Mall will seat more than 400 guests
“Particle Ink: Speed of Dark,” Offers Private Viewings, Unique Space for Corporate Events Ink: Speed of Dark,” Offers Private Viewings, Unique Space for Corporate Events
“PARTICLE INK: SPEED OF DARK,” OFFERS PRIVATE VIEWINGS, UNIQUE. “Particle Ink: Speed of Dark,” an original, immersive experience bringing visitors through a portal into the 2.5th dimension, offers private performances of the mind-bending mixed reality experience as well as a one-of-a-kind space for private and corporate events in Las Vegas.
Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas
How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and we’re a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
Las Vegas Strip Bringing Back Huge Star
The Las Vegas Strip has a lengthy roster of superstar performers planning residencies at hotel casino theaters through 2023. Sin City's visitors seeking a respite from the casino tables and video machines or locals looking to take a break from all the city's activity can take a detour to one of the many concerts featuring big name stars.
In Las Vegas, Dream is closer to reality
Dream Las Vegas, a 20-story, 531-room hotel-casino, is under construction and expected to open on the Las Vegas Strip in late 2024. The property, near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign south of Mandalay Bay and the Bali Hai Golf Club, is being developed by Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour in partnership with Dream Hotel Group.
Free Lyft robotaxis are hitting Las Vegas
Lyft and autonomous vehicles company Motional have begun a public robotaxi service in Las Vegas. Motional’s autonomous Ioniq 5’s will be added to Lyft’s service, with riders being given the option of hailing an autonomous ride. The service will not require jumping through any special hoops, and...
Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards
The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
Celebrate Taco Tuesdays with Pinches Tacos
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s almost taco Tuesday and Pinches Tacos knows how to celebrate right. Javier Anaya joins Jillian Lopez in the kitchen to show us what’s on the menu.
Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip
I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
Children’s Heart Foundation to Hold 4th Annual Hearts for Chari-tea at Four Seasons on Sept. 29
JOIN LAS VEGAS’ BIG HEARTS WHO HELP LITTLE HEARTS AT THE FOURTH ANNUAL HEARTS FOR CHARITEA ON SEPTEMBER 29. Children’s Heart Foundation Honors Philanthropist, Heart Mom and Long-serving CHF Board Member, Mollie Stewart, While Raising Money for Camp Mend-a-Heart. With at least one in 100 children in the...
Randy's Donuts announces 3 of 7 planned locations in Las Vegas valley
Three new Randy's Donuts locations are expected to open soon in the Las Vegas valley. Hundreds of people lined up for donuts at the first location that opened last week.
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The long-running saga of The Mystery Bridge in the far northwest valley
LAS VEGAS ( KTNV ) – A follow up to a Driving You Crazy email chain that started during the pandemic when I was broadcasting in my living room from the BowTieNate home studio:. [FROM DECEMBER 2020]. “A mystery bridge at the 95 and Grand Teton. We got an...
Eight Lounge in Las Vegas is the perfect place to puff
Swanky is the easiest descriptor for Eight Lounge. It’s here that you can kick back with a stogie—brands include Montecristo, El Septimo, Arturo Fuente, Padron and more, with pricing from $14 all the way up to a $5,000 cigar, a Gurkha Maharaja proprietary blend. The filtration inside is state of the art, too—instead of circulating stale air, new air is pumped in every four minutes creating a fresh, clean smell. Besides cigars, Eight offers handcrafted cocktails, indulgent bites from next-door eatery Brezza, huge outdoor patio and live music and DJs throughout the week.
Hundreds gain U.S. citizenship at Las Vegas Lights game
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game. People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who...
Two Las Vegas locals win a total nearing $80k at Rampart Casino
An official for Rampart Casino said that two Las Vegas locals won jackpots that totaled close to $80,000 one August weekend.
