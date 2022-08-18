ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelweekly.com

Tasty additions among the upgrades coming to Red Rock in Las Vegas

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, west of the Las Vegas Strip, is undergoing a bunch of improvements, including the addition of two restaurants, a casino bar, an oyster bar, a cocktail lounge and an adults-only pool. Northern Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam, Greek restaurant Naxos Taverna and the 13-seat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Breakout R&B Trio Thee Sacred Souls Are Bringing The Groove Back to Brooklyn Bowl, Oct. 5

BREAKOUT R&B TRIO THEE SACRED SOULS ARE BRINGING THE GROOVE BACK TO BROOKLYN BOWL, OCT. 5. San Diego- based soul and R&B trio Thee Sacred Souls will return to Brooklyn Bowl for an encore performance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 celebrating the release of their highly anticipated, self-titled debut album. With deeply profound new music, the band is ready to deliver yet another intoxicating performance weaving hints of Chicano, Philly, Chicago, Detroit and even Panama soul that’s both timeless and distinctly modern.
1oaklasvegas.com

Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)

The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
vegas24seven.com

“Particle Ink: Speed of Dark,” Offers Private Viewings, Unique Space for Corporate Events Ink: Speed of Dark,” Offers Private Viewings, Unique Space for Corporate Events

“PARTICLE INK: SPEED OF DARK,” OFFERS PRIVATE VIEWINGS, UNIQUE. “Particle Ink: Speed of Dark,” an original, immersive experience bringing visitors through a portal into the 2.5th dimension, offers private performances of the mind-bending mixed reality experience as well as a one-of-a-kind space for private and corporate events in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas

How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and we’re a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Bringing Back Huge Star

The Las Vegas Strip has a lengthy roster of superstar performers planning residencies at hotel casino theaters through 2023. Sin City's visitors seeking a respite from the casino tables and video machines or locals looking to take a break from all the city's activity can take a detour to one of the many concerts featuring big name stars.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Ne Appalachian Trail#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Adventure#Art Installations#Dj#Distillery#Illuminarium Las Vegas#Ultra Lounge#Af
travelweekly.com

In Las Vegas, Dream is closer to reality

Dream Las Vegas, a 20-story, 531-room hotel-casino, is under construction and expected to open on the Las Vegas Strip in late 2024. The property, near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign south of Mandalay Bay and the Bali Hai Golf Club, is being developed by Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour in partnership with Dream Hotel Group.
Freethink

Free Lyft robotaxis are hitting Las Vegas

Lyft and autonomous vehicles company Motional have begun a public robotaxi service in Las Vegas. Motional’s autonomous Ioniq 5’s will be added to Lyft’s service, with riders being given the option of hailing an autonomous ride. The service will not require jumping through any special hoops, and...
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards

The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wanderwisdom.com

Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip

I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Eight Lounge in Las Vegas is the perfect place to puff

Swanky is the easiest descriptor for Eight Lounge. It’s here that you can kick back with a stogie—brands include Montecristo, El Septimo, Arturo Fuente, Padron and more, with pricing from $14 all the way up to a $5,000 cigar, a Gurkha Maharaja proprietary blend. The filtration inside is state of the art, too—instead of circulating stale air, new air is pumped in every four minutes creating a fresh, clean smell. Besides cigars, Eight offers handcrafted cocktails, indulgent bites from next-door eatery Brezza, huge outdoor patio and live music and DJs throughout the week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Hundreds gain U.S. citizenship at Las Vegas Lights game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game. People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy