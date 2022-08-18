ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old and new: Retro vinyl lounge in Denton is bringing the 1970s to North Texas

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s an experience link no other.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams made a trip down to the Vinyl Lounge in Denton to spin some records in an atmosphere that is a throwback to the 1970s. She sat down with Tom Martin, Vinyl Lounge Grand Poobah, to learn more about the establishment.

“We are now open and serving up groovy tunes, delicious drinks, tasty bites, and an atmosphere you can’t match,” as their website states .

WATCH the video player above for the full interview. For more information, visit their website by clicking here .

