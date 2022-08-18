Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
2022 Red Desert Roundup Parade Winners
The results are in for this Summer’s Red Desert Roundup Parade winners. An overall winner is named as well as champions in 12 categories with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners if available. 2022 Overall Winner- Budweiser Clydesdales. Commercial. 1st place-S and L Industrial. 2nd place-Coca cola. 3rd place-Aspen...
wyo4news.com
17th Annual Art on the Green winners announced
GREEN RIVER, WY — The 17th Annual Art on the Green event held on August 19 and 20, 2022 was well received by the community. Forty-five artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. The weekend began with a bang at 11 a.m. on Friday. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush, and more.
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs physician assistant joins Internal Medicine Clinic
Shawn Rockey is now part of the team at the Internal Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial. Rockey, a certified physician assistant, is working with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Israel Stewart, D.O., and is now taking appointments. Paula Bryant, a licensed practical nurse, has joined them. Until recently, Rockey worked as...
wyo4news.com
Civic Center pool introduces new hours starting today
August 22, 2022 — With the start of Sweetwater County school, the Rock Springs Civic Center pool will be closing from 1:30 – 4:45 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 1:30 – 4 p.m. on Tues and Thursdays. Lap swim times will be from 5:30 – 6:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 22, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
wyo4news.com
Local Woman’s Club presents Book Grant Award
August 21, 2022 — The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWC, recently presented Emmalee Williams with a check through their book grant program. Williams submitted her application through the club website. The club presents checks to qualifying students attending Western Wyoming Community College (Western) in August for the...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 21 – August 22, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
DCI continues to investigate in-custody death at SWC Detention Center
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – As of this morning no additional details of the in-custody death that occurred last week have been made available to the public. According to a press release last week, the death occurred in the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2022 and had been turned over to the Wyoming Department of Corrections. No details regarding the deceased had been released by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office until next of kin could be notified.
Comments / 0