Fall is around the corner. This scenic route delivers views of an endless sea of foliage, all the way to Canadian boarder. Soon enough fall colors will begin to spread throughout the forests of Maine. Traditionally, the "blossoming" of fall foliage begins in Aroostook county. According to reports from the 2021 Maine Foliage Report, all of The Big County was seeing a 10% color change by September 15. The fall colors are already starting, see below.

3 DAYS AGO