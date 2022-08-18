Read full article on original website
Cruise this Aroostook County Scenic Byway for Endless Foliage Views
Fall is around the corner. This scenic route delivers views of an endless sea of foliage, all the way to Canadian boarder. Soon enough fall colors will begin to spread throughout the forests of Maine. Traditionally, the "blossoming" of fall foliage begins in Aroostook county. According to reports from the 2021 Maine Foliage Report, all of The Big County was seeing a 10% color change by September 15. The fall colors are already starting, see below.
Bangor Police Issue a Silver Alert for a Missing Presque Isle Man
Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year-old Presque Isle man. Police say Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen on Monday, August 22nd at approximately 2:49 in the afternoon, as he was walking out of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury since he was involved in a crash a month ago.
Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
