OSWEGO COUNTY – Saturday, August 20, 2022, saw the running of the annual Deerfly Trail Race on the trails of Winona Forest. The event took place under perfect weather conditions, with sunny skies and warm summer temperatures gracing the verdant forest. The ferocious insects that the race is named for were noticeably absent, a blessing for participants, although these athletes are well known for their ability to withstand just about any challenge thrown at them by Mother Nature.

