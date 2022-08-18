Read full article on original website
Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 22, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 335 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 15 to August 21) this past week. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that...
2022 WFRA Deer Fly Trail Race Attracts Talented Field of Runners, Few Deer Flies
OSWEGO COUNTY – Saturday, August 20, 2022, saw the running of the annual Deerfly Trail Race on the trails of Winona Forest. The event took place under perfect weather conditions, with sunny skies and warm summer temperatures gracing the verdant forest. The ferocious insects that the race is named for were noticeably absent, a blessing for participants, although these athletes are well known for their ability to withstand just about any challenge thrown at them by Mother Nature.
Oswego County Fair Returns For 2022
SANDY CREEK, NY – The 2022 edition of the time honored Oswego County Fair kicked off on Wednesday, August 17, and lasts through Sunday, August 21. Opening day saw beautiful blue skies overhead and comfortable, low humidity temperatures at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek, New York. Traditionally an exhibition of the fruits of local farmers’ labor as the harvest season approaches, county fairs have become so much more, offering a wide variety of family entertainment to supplement the traditional agricultural displays and competitions.
Edith F. Generous
PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
7th Annual For Your Health 5K, Wellness Event Raises Over $30,000 To Support Local Healthcare
OSWEGO – The 7th Annual Oswego Health Foundation’s For Your Health 5K and Wellness Event, presented by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, was held August 13, with 148 individuals participating, including 26 children for the Kids Fun Run. Through their kind donations and the support of local businesses,...
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.
OSWEGO – Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s...
Heather Wilsey To Oversee Family Support Services At The Arc Of Oswego County
FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County is pleased to announce Heather Wilsey has been promoted to a new role overseeing the agency’s Family Support Services as Behavior Support Coordinator. Wilsey, who has been with the agency since 2016, supports individuals in certified Day Habilitation spaces and will continue to do so in her new role.
Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
