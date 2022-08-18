ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

Legislators Gather At Oswego County Fair

OSWEGO COUNTY – Several Oswego County legislators and their families met at the Oswego County Fair to celebrate the event’s return after a two-year hiatus. Oswego County Fair President Harold Smith welcomed the group and talked about some of the new initiatives the board has undertaken. The group was also joined by Miss Rodeo New York 2022 Ericka Vrooman and Miss Teen Rodeo New York 2022 Ella Blunt.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Fulton, NY
wxhc.com

Porchfest 22’ in Cortland Brings Community Together

Another successful Porchfest in Cortland! Porchefest 22′ brought many in the community together on a beautiful summer Sunday. The Van Hoesen neighborhood was filled with live music and many enjoying activities in support of 2 local programs. Goodwill donations and sponsorships for the event all go to benefit the...
CORTLAND, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

2022 WFRA Deer Fly Trail Race Attracts Talented Field of Runners, Few Deer Flies

OSWEGO COUNTY – Saturday, August 20, 2022, saw the running of the annual Deerfly Trail Race on the trails of Winona Forest. The event took place under perfect weather conditions, with sunny skies and warm summer temperatures gracing the verdant forest. The ferocious insects that the race is named for were noticeably absent, a blessing for participants, although these athletes are well known for their ability to withstand just about any challenge thrown at them by Mother Nature.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Fair Returns For 2022

SANDY CREEK, NY – The 2022 edition of the time honored Oswego County Fair kicked off on Wednesday, August 17, and lasts through Sunday, August 21. Opening day saw beautiful blue skies overhead and comfortable, low humidity temperatures at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek, New York. Traditionally an exhibition of the fruits of local farmers’ labor as the harvest season approaches, county fairs have become so much more, offering a wide variety of family entertainment to supplement the traditional agricultural displays and competitions.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Edith F. Generous

PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.

OSWEGO – Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s...
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
wwnytv.com

Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -“We hope that it will help retain and recruit new staff members. It’s always a difficult process, so anything we can do and be part of. We’re obviously going to comply and be active participants in,” said Samaritan Medical Center Spokesperson Leslie DiStefano.
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community

Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

