Football: Babb suffers ‘setback,’ set to miss time with preseason injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State to continue current safety programs and patrols this fallThe LanternColumbus, OH
College Football World Reacts To Big LSU Suspension News
The LSU Tigers will reportedly be without a key player for the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season. According to a report from Brody Miller, LSU will be missing running back John Emery for the first two games of the year.. Emery has reportedly been suspended. Emery is...
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
3 bold Ohio State Football predictions for 2022 season
The Ohio State Buckeyes football team seem to always find themselves in contention. They are a storied college football program that has produced plenty of talent over the years. After missing out on the Final 4 last season, can Ohio State Football rebound in 2022 and make a championship run? The Buckeyes have put in […] The post 3 bold Ohio State Football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today
Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
Prediction: Keon Keeley, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, will complete Notre Dame-to-Alabama flip
Let's be honest, we all saw this coming. From five-star running back Richard Young's promise that he'd flip Keon Keeley to Keeley's interview about Notre Dame in which he left wiggle room discussing his commitment, the writing has been on the wall. Earlier this week, Keeley, the nation's No. 1 ...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
NFL World Reacts To Saints' Quarterback Cut News
The New Orleans Saints cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday morning. Per Nick Underhill, the Saints have waived KJ Costello following their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Costello has yet to play during the preseason, but that hasn't stopped Saints fans from being upset about the...
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
Big Ten Could Look To Add Longtime ACC Football Power
Realignment has been one of the biggest storylines in college football each of the last two years. Texas and Oklahoma announced their plan to move to the SEC in 2025 last year and then USC and UCLA followed that up by announcing their plans to move to the Big Ten in 2024.
Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama
During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
Paul Finebaum Believes 2 College Football Moves Are 'Inevitable'
USC and UCLA shook up the college football landscape with their upcoming jump to the Big Ten, as did Texas and Oklahoma when they decided to join the SEC. And given the B1G's new "game-changing" media rights deal, ESPN's Paul Finebaum doesn't see the expansion stopping there. Hopping on Twitter...
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
Look: This Arch Manning Pass Went Viral Last Night
Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning has one more season of outstanding highlights to collect at Isidore Newman. On Friday, Manning's New Orleans-based high school welcomed Holy Cross for a preseason scrimmage. With all eyes on the five-star recruit, he delivered with a five-star caliber highlight. While on the run rolling...
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout Streak News
Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season. On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out. The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
