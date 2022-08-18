ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Longtime Private Girlfriend

Michael Strahan has been in the public eye quite a bit since his retirement from the National Football League. The former New York Giants star has become a television personality and a business mogul, making big move after big move in his retirement from football. While Strahan is a very...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Best Swimsuit Photos

Legendary MMA star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey is as intimidating as they come inside of a fighting ring. Rousey, one of the most-accomplished UFC stars in recent memory, has also shown off her fighting skills and athletic ability for the WWE. But that's not all Rousey can do. Rousey, an...
Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Not Happy' News

Tom Brady is heading into Year 3 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (assuming he comes back from his extended absence, that is). Things have worked out pretty well for Brady in Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl in his first season and led the Bucs to the Divisional Round in Year 2.
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News

The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden News

Jon Gruden apparently didn't want Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for his Las Vegas Raiders a few years ago. UFC commissioner Dana White told Rob Gronkowski and The Gronks tonight that he orchestrated a deal for the Raiders to sign Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The blockbuster deal would have been one of the biggest in NFL history.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos

Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
Bill Belichick Was Asked If Ex-Patriots Star Could Return

The New England Patriots don't have too many players on their roster jumping off the page as potential superstars in 2022. So some fans are wondering whether Bill Belichick might try to recruit a former star. Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about the possibility of...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Sends Clear Message: Fans React

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is Patrick's No. 1 fan. The Mahomes family is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season. Patrick and the Chiefs beat the Commanders 24-14 in the team's second preseason game this Saturday. During the preseason bout, Brittany made her opinion of...
Photos: Who Gisele Reportedly Dated Before Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen form one of the biggest power couples in the world. Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, and Bundchen, the highly-accomplished supermodel. But both Brady and Bundchen had notable significant others prior to marrying each other in 2009. Bundchen notably dated two famous actors before getting married...
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
