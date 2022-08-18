ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state. The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent...
Detroit News

Michigan vintners disappointed in Wine Enthusiast's decision to drop wines from reviews

A decision by a national wine publication to no longer review wines from Michigan (as well as most other states) has rankled vintners and winery owners across the state. Earlier this summer, Wine Enthusiast magazine gave notice that the publication would only review wines from California, Oregon, Washington, New York and Virginia. The wines from several European and Asian countries also were removed from the review beat.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Sierra Club joins group opposing Camp Grayling expansion

The Sierra Club has joined a coalition speaking out against the U.S. National Guard's request to roughly double the size of its military facility in northern Michigan. The military wants to nearly double the footprint of Camp Grayling. In January, Major General Paul Rogers asked to meet with Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger to ask about expanding the National Guard's lease by 162,000 acres so soldiers could train for new threats such as space and cyber warfare.
GRAYLING, MI
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
Detroit News

Demonstrators rally in Detroit against proposed DTE Energy rate hike

Detroit — Dozens of people gathered downtown Monday to decry a proposed rate hike by DTE Energy, ahead of a Michigan Public Service Commission hearing to discuss the utility's request to increase customers' utility bills by an average of $10 a month. Carrying signs with messages that included "Stop...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Boil water advisory lifted one week after water main break

The Great Lakes Water Authority announced that the boil water advisory, which has been in effect for seven communities since a water main break was discovered on Aug. 13, has been lifted. Only one business in Greenwood remains under a boil water advisory. "Because of stabilized system pressures and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy