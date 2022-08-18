The Sierra Club has joined a coalition speaking out against the U.S. National Guard's request to roughly double the size of its military facility in northern Michigan. The military wants to nearly double the footprint of Camp Grayling. In January, Major General Paul Rogers asked to meet with Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger to ask about expanding the National Guard's lease by 162,000 acres so soldiers could train for new threats such as space and cyber warfare.

GRAYLING, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO