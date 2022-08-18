Read full article on original website
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Detroit News
Lasinski: Democrats want to protect abortion access this election | Opinion
In a span of just eight hours over one day this month, abortion in Michigan was legal then illegal then legal again. That confusing whiplash should serve as a rallying cry for all individuals who value privacy and personal freedom. We won’t go back to a time when this medical...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
Detroit News
Whitmer kidnap plotters 'wanted to execute her,' feds tell jurors in closing arguments
Grand Rapids — Two men accused of leading a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wanted to spark a second American Revolution by killing her, prosecutors said Monday during closing arguments as defense lawyers criticized the largest domestic terrorism trial in a generation as "kidnapping conspiracy theater." Arguments in...
Detroit News
Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state. The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent...
Detroit News
Michigan vintners disappointed in Wine Enthusiast's decision to drop wines from reviews
A decision by a national wine publication to no longer review wines from Michigan (as well as most other states) has rankled vintners and winery owners across the state. Earlier this summer, Wine Enthusiast magazine gave notice that the publication would only review wines from California, Oregon, Washington, New York and Virginia. The wines from several European and Asian countries also were removed from the review beat.
Detroit News
Sierra Club joins group opposing Camp Grayling expansion
The Sierra Club has joined a coalition speaking out against the U.S. National Guard's request to roughly double the size of its military facility in northern Michigan. The military wants to nearly double the footprint of Camp Grayling. In January, Major General Paul Rogers asked to meet with Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger to ask about expanding the National Guard's lease by 162,000 acres so soldiers could train for new threats such as space and cyber warfare.
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
Detroit News
Demonstrators rally in Detroit against proposed DTE Energy rate hike
Detroit — Dozens of people gathered downtown Monday to decry a proposed rate hike by DTE Energy, ahead of a Michigan Public Service Commission hearing to discuss the utility's request to increase customers' utility bills by an average of $10 a month. Carrying signs with messages that included "Stop...
Detroit News
Boil water advisory lifted one week after water main break
The Great Lakes Water Authority announced that the boil water advisory, which has been in effect for seven communities since a water main break was discovered on Aug. 13, has been lifted. Only one business in Greenwood remains under a boil water advisory. "Because of stabilized system pressures and the...
