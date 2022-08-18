ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bloomberg

Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from fundamentals and OPEC+ may be forced to cut production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

China Plans $29 Billion in Special Loans to Troubled Developers

China will offer 200 billion yuan ($29.3 billion) in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects are delivered to buyers, people familiar with the matter said, ramping up financing support for its beleaguered property sector. The previously unreported size of the lending program, which was announced with scant details by...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

US Futures Gain, Stocks Waver Amid Policy Jitters: Markets Wrap

US index futures edged higher, Treasuries nursed losses and the dollar was steady as markets remained on edge ahead of the Jackson Hole central bankers’ symposium later this week. Futures on the the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fluctuated before turning higher after US stocks plunged the most in...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
Bloomberg

Bank Behind Fintech’s Rise Reels in Billions in Pandemic’s Wake

One of the fastest growing banks in the US is on a mission to rewire the industry. It has also touched some nerves. Cross River Bank began turning heads across the financial realm soon after Congress started unleashing $800 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The little-known 14-year-old suburban New Jersey firm was soon arranging aid faster than almost every other bank.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

US Futures, Stocks Fall as Fed Outlook Takes Toll: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Europe retreated Monday along with US equity futures as the Federal Reserve’s commitment to tighter monetary settings and worries about the effect on economic growth weigh on investor sentiment. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1% each. The 10-year Treasury yield was...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Junk Nations Risk Muted Future for Debt Sales as Liquidity Dies

September, historically the busiest month for high-yield sovereign bond sales, is set to disappoint this year as the risk of aggressive US rate hikes keep junk-rated nations on the sidelines. Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs expect subdued external debt sales from emerging countries next...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

EU Favors Only Limited Tweaks to Recovery Plans, Gentiloni Says

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The European Union favors only limited corrections to post-pandemic recovery plans, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said as a leading contender in Italian elections next month says it may demand changes if it wins power.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Australia to Map Crypto Tokens as Part of Regulatory Ramp-Up

Australia is beginning a review of cryptocurrency assets in the country to help better understand and regulate the industry. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government will make “token mapping” a priority this year to help identify which digital asset tokens are being used in Australia and how they should be regulated, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement on Monday, adding that a public consultation paper on the matter would be released soon.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

US Economy Flashes Signals of Hope and Concern in Mixed Data

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Data this week generated a mixed report card of the US economy, showing both resilience in the face of high inflation and signs of troubles ahead.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Trudeau Promises Regulatory Help on New Gas Exports to Germany

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would be willing to consider easing the regulatory burden on new gas export facilities to Europe, while indicating the business case for investments may be a difficult one. Speaking to reporters in Montreal at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Trudeau...
WORLD
Bloomberg

UK Seeks to Ease NHS Strain Before Winter Crisis, Telegraph Says

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Britain is trying to ease pressure on its health services ahead of a winter that will bring extraordinary strain to households as energy bills soar.
HEALTH
Bloomberg

Greener Nickel Ambitions: Elements by Clara Ferreira Marques

Hi, I’m Clara Ferreira Marques and this is Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter. We bring you a blend of commentary from Bloomberg Opinion writers and the best of our market-leading news coverage. If you haven’t signed up for delivery to your inbox, you can do that here.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Recession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rally

It’s been a summer of love for both stocks and company bonds. But with fall nearing, equities are set to fade while bonds strengthen as central bank tightening and recession fears take hold once again. After a brutal first half, both markets were primed for a rebound. The spark...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Nobel Winner Spence Sees Non-Trivial Chance of US Recession: Q&A

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. In an interview on Aug. 17, Michael Spence, Nobel laureate and both a professor and dean emeritus at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, discussed prospects for the US, Chinese and European economies and the consequences of China’s slowdown for the world.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Volkswagen Lines Up Tariff-Friendly Battery Supplies in Deal With Canada

Volkswagen AG has sealed an agreement with Canada to secure access to raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium for vehicle and battery production, according to people familiar with the accord. The memorandum of understanding will be signed during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s current trip to Canada and is...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Chinese Farmers Struggle as Scorching Drought Wilts Crops

Longquan, China (AP) -- Hundreds of persimmon trees that should be loaded with yellow fruit lie wilted in Gan Bingdong’s greenhouse in southwestern China, adding to mounting farm losses in a scorching summer that is the country’s driest in six decades. Gan’s farm south of the industrial metropolis...
AGRICULTURE
Bloomberg

Wall Street, Crypto Giants Line Up to Back Startup Prime Broker

Some of the world’s biggest trading houses and cryptocurrency firms are backing a small startup that aims to ease Wall Street’s entry into crypto trading by tackling counterparty risks and conflicts of interest. Hidden Road Partners, a prime brokerage focused on digital assets and foreign exchange, completed a...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Shell Weighs Australia Wind Expansion Amid Clean Energy Push

European oil major Shell Plc is looking at expanding its wind-power business in Australia as it eyes options offshore and diversifies away from fossil fuels. The London-based company has ramped up investments in wind projects in the past year as it seeks to move into cleaner sources of energy. Shell made its first wind investment in Australia earlier this year when it bought a 49% stake in developer WestWind Energy Development Pty Ltd., which has projects in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

