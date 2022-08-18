ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco PD starting Police Athletic League

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has been making efforts to build community engagement for the last few months. In June, they hosted the Community Opportunity Event which provided resources for the community and also gave police a chance to engage with people in a fun setting. Most...
WACO, TX
Austin, TX
KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
KWTX

Central Texas parents capture back to school memories

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
WacoTrib.com

PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field

Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
WACO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Former district foes Temple, Killeen prep for season with scrimmage

KILLEEN — With its scrimmage partner of the last four years College Station on the regular-season schedule in Week 3 this time, Temple encountered an unexpectedly difficult task of finding a tune-up gig. It wasn’t for any lack of effort, either. Head coach Scott Stewart just kept hearing ‘No.’...
KILLEEN, TX
killeenisd.org

Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season

The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead fixes well; Waco-area water restrictions rage on

Fresh rain Wednesday and Thursday, with more in the forecast, provided a little relief to the Waco area’s main water source as cities and water providers continue to enforce water restrictions and keep tabs on water consumption during an especially hot, dry summer. All of McLennan County, along with...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Benefit concert pays tribute to Classie Ballou

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — A local music artist who recently lost his life was remembered Sunday with friends, family, and fans. Hundreds of Classie Ballou fans went to the Backyard to celebrate his life and pay tribute to his time as a musician in Waco. Nearly ten artists...
WACO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Waco Grocery Store Works To Keep Low Prices For Tailgating Season

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – NFL preseason is well underway with fans rooting on their favorite teams on the field. For everyone waiting for touchdowns, tailgating is a necessity for the full experience. One food many of us enjoy eating during football games is chicken wings. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price […]
WACO, TX

