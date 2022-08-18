Read full article on original website
KWTX
Chief Taco Officer makes Waco stop as he samples the state’s best tacos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy. Chris Flores from San Antonio is Favor’s first...
KWTX
Veteran-owned, Next Gen Arena is a must for Central Texas families with kids
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After years of driving to Austin or Waco for family fun, one Killeen family took it upon themselves to create a space for kids and adults alike to have fun, no road trip necessary. If you’re looking to burn some energy while having fun, look no...
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
Waco PD starting Police Athletic League
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has been making efforts to build community engagement for the last few months. In June, they hosted the Community Opportunity Event which provided resources for the community and also gave police a chance to engage with people in a fun setting. Most...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 23 min ago.
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
KWTX
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field
Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
Weekend concert to pay tribute to Waco musician
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The legacy of a Waco musician will be honored this weekend. Classie Ballou, Sr. passed away last month at the age of 84. Many of his children and grandchildren, as well as other local musicians, will be at the Backyard Bar Stage & Grill this Sunday afternoon for the Classie […]
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
KWTX
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Community rallies around Waco realtor battling rare cancer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas community is rallying around a Waco realtor who is battling a rare cancer by participating and volunteering at a golf tournament fundraiser. Doctors eventually diagnosed Jarrod Shelburne, a Waco realtor for Bentwood Realty and a father of two children below the age of...
KWTX
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
wildcatstrong.com
Former district foes Temple, Killeen prep for season with scrimmage
KILLEEN — With its scrimmage partner of the last four years College Station on the regular-season schedule in Week 3 this time, Temple encountered an unexpectedly difficult task of finding a tune-up gig. It wasn’t for any lack of effort, either. Head coach Scott Stewart just kept hearing ‘No.’...
killeenisd.org
Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season
The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
KWTX
Waco expert weighs in on viral TikTok video about active shooter safety
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A mom’s TikTok has gone viral after she made a video talking to her son about what to do if there is an active shooter situation at school. Oklahoma mom Cassie Walton’s TikTok video has more than a million reactions and thousands of comments and shares.
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead fixes well; Waco-area water restrictions rage on
Fresh rain Wednesday and Thursday, with more in the forecast, provided a little relief to the Waco area’s main water source as cities and water providers continue to enforce water restrictions and keep tabs on water consumption during an especially hot, dry summer. All of McLennan County, along with...
fox44news.com
Benefit concert pays tribute to Classie Ballou
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — A local music artist who recently lost his life was remembered Sunday with friends, family, and fans. Hundreds of Classie Ballou fans went to the Backyard to celebrate his life and pay tribute to his time as a musician in Waco. Nearly ten artists...
Get Ready For Round 2 Of The All You Can Eat Crab Fest in Harker Heights, Texas
The godmother of Central Texas, Carolyn Brown, is at it again. Early this summer I wrote an article about Carolyn Brown letting local seafood lovers know to get ready to grab some butter because she was having a crab fest event in Harker Heights, Texas. Well, it's time for Round...
WacoTrib.com
Waco Council Member Andrea Barefield faces city lawsuit over unpaid property taxes
The city of Waco has an ongoing lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield over $95,000 in unpaid taxes and penalties on the home she lives in and partially owns. No tax payments on the duplex near Cameron Park have been made since 2013, according to records from the...
Waco Grocery Store Works To Keep Low Prices For Tailgating Season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – NFL preseason is well underway with fans rooting on their favorite teams on the field. For everyone waiting for touchdowns, tailgating is a necessity for the full experience. One food many of us enjoy eating during football games is chicken wings. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price […]
