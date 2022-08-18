Read full article on original website
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom Handy
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | Clareifi
cbs4local.com
2022 fall classes begin at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Students at the University of Texas at El Paso returned to the campus Monday. More first-time-in-college students started classes this week. About 3,600 first-time-in-college students, often referred to as freshmen, represent a 22 percent increase over Fall 2021 enrollment in the same group. The...
Predicting the UTEP Football Season with Important Dates and Times to Know
600 ESPN El Paso, the official flagship station for all UTEP football broadcasts, is excited for another season of Miner football. Legendary Voice of the Miners Jon Teicher is back calling all the action this season, and he will be joined by a new member in the booth. Cole Freytag, who spent four seasons with the Miners from 2012-16 at the wide receiver position, is joining the broadcast in 2022. Mando the Monster Medina returns for another season as the sideline reporter for Miner broadcasts.
cbs4local.com
UTEP football prepares for 'sold out' season opener with North Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's finally here, the first official game week of the 2022-2023 season for Dana Dimel and the UTEP Miners. Season opening conference game against North Texas this Saturday and they're headed into a year with much higher outside expectations than in years past. Coming...
cbs4local.com
Northwest Early College High School students clean-up Canutillo Cemetery
Students at Northwest Early College High School in the Canutillo Independent School District have already completed community service hours one month into the new school year. Freshmen students formed a group and followed through with a long-time project one of their teachers had inspired. The students went out to the...
cbs4local.com
TTUHSC welcomed the 2026 class of the dental program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend the Hunt School of Dental Medicine welcomed their class of 2026 with a White Coat Ceremony. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's Dean, Richard Black, and faculty members presented the new 61 dental students with their first white coats. The...
KVIA
Irvin and UTEP grad soars the Dallas Wings to new heights in standout performance
EL PASO, Texas -- Former UTEP and Irvin high school star Kayla Thornton 'rocketed' the Dallas Wings to a 89-79 win over the Connecticut Sun to push the series to a decider in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. The El Pasoan showed out for the Wings with 20pts,...
cbs4local.com
The city of El Paso holds first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match
The City of El Paso held its first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match Saturday. This event was held by the City Parks and Recreation. The match was between the El Paso Jackalopes and the Boston River Rats. The event was co-hosted by El Paso Parks and Recreation Department and El Paso...
Las Cruces high school cross country: Organ Mt. sweeps first meet
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces area high school cross country teams opened up their fall seasons at the Silver Invitational Saturday, Aug. 20 in Fort Bayard, New Mexico. Organ Mountain High, formerly Onate, got off to a strong start to the season by winning both the boys and girls team titles. The Organ […]
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans art displayed at airport's exhibit gallery
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The exhibit at the El Paso International Airport unveiled new art work done by El Pasoans Monday. The artwork of Adrian Lopez and Lorena Rocha Williams were shown at the airport's ribbon-cutting ceremony. "This body of work is an ongoing project that is a...
El Paso High aims to make playoff aspirations a reality in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High School football took a step in the right direction in 2021. The Tigers collected three wins last season after only winning one in the 2020 and 2019. With a great senior class and more experience returning for the upcoming season, the Tigers are ready to take the […]
Free Meet & Greet Cirque Du Soleil Pop Up In Downtown El Paso
Meet and greet one of the stellar characters from Cirque Du Soleil's upcoming OVO presentation on Tuesday, August 23, in downtown El Paso. Cirque Du Soleil's OVO returns to the Sun City with new acts this fall, with six performances in September at the Don Haskins Center. Before then, one...
Mountain lion mural made of recycled trash is displayed in downtown EP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new piece of art has emerged in downtown El Paso this weekend. The mural is said to not only make the city more beautiful but also to raise awareness of animals in need of conservation. The mural consists of a giant mountain lion that is made out of recycled […]
Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
Rock wall collapses at apartment complex near UTEP, displacing 20
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rock wall collapsed onto an apartment building near UTEP early Saturday morning, damaging multiple apartment units. No one needed to be transported to the hospital, but the incident left about 20 residents displaced, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The Red Cross is providing assistance.
El Paso News
Black Fridays Discount Stores to open fourth location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discount retail company is planning an expansion in El Paso. Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores will open its fourth El Paso location at 100 N. Americas on Friday, Aug. 26, the company announced. Black Fridays resells returned items, while dropping prices every day...
cbs4local.com
'Growth looks Good on You': Event looks to help women entrepreneurs grow
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several women entrepreneurs came together Sunday for the "Growth Looks Good on you" event at Toma Gallery and Studios in El Paso. The purpose of the event was to provide women entrepreneurs support while they work to achieve their professional goals. "We wanted to...
Things to do in El Paso this Weekend
EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
cbs4local.com
Locomotives host first responders night
Locomotives hosted first responders night, Saturday at Southwest University Park. statewide pension fund association kicks off their summer conference at the Locomotives First Responders’ Night soccer game. Over 100 police and firefighters from across the state of Texas attended the game. Trustees of pension funds for firefighters, police, and...
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso trainer is hopeful to walk again after paralyzing accident, invites community to 5K ‘Be A Hero’ event
El Paso, Texas-- David Claudio and his fiancé Mariana Cardenas have been together for three years. It was back in June of 2021 when their love would be put to the test after David faced an accident that would change his everyday life. “I was at work and I...
