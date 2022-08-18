600 ESPN El Paso, the official flagship station for all UTEP football broadcasts, is excited for another season of Miner football. Legendary Voice of the Miners Jon Teicher is back calling all the action this season, and he will be joined by a new member in the booth. Cole Freytag, who spent four seasons with the Miners from 2012-16 at the wide receiver position, is joining the broadcast in 2022. Mando the Monster Medina returns for another season as the sideline reporter for Miner broadcasts.

