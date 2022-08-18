ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

UTEP students return to campus for fall 2022 semester

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Students at the University of Texas at El Paso returned to the campus Monday. More first-time-in-college students started classes this week. About 3,600 first-time-in-college students, often referred to as freshmen, represent a 22 percent increase over Fall 2021 enrollment in the same group. The...
KFOX 14

UTEP football prepares for 'sold out' season opener with North Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's finally here, the first official game week of the 2022-2023 season for Dana Dimel and the UTEP Miners. Season opening conference game against North Texas this Saturday and they're headed into a year with much higher outside expectations than in years past. Coming...
KFOX 14

The city of El Paso holds first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match

The City of El Paso held its first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match Saturday. This event was held by the City Parks and Recreation. The match was between the El Paso Jackalopes and the Boston River Rats. The event was co-hosted by El Paso Parks and Recreation Department and El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD addresses traffic concerns at new campus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District is addressing traffic concerns at the newly built J.M. Hanks Middle School near Pebble Hills. The middle school was built due to the district consolidating two other campuses in the area. Jim Vaquez with Ysleta ISD said there are...
KFOX 14

Body found in desert area of far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'Growth looks Good on You': Event looks to help women entrepreneurs grow

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several women entrepreneurs came together Sunday for the "Growth Looks Good on you" event at Toma Gallery and Studios in El Paso. The purpose of the event was to provide women entrepreneurs support while they work to achieve their professional goals. "We wanted to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso council member Cissy Lizarraga not running for re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso council member for District 8, Cissy Lizarraga will not be running for a second term. She said she decided not to run for re-election for the November election after serving for five years. Lizarraga said she is retiring from public office...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Canutillo ISD voters to vote on $264 million bond in November election

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Voters in the Canutillo Independent School District will vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. If the bond is approved, it would help the district address critical needs in safety, security, growth, equity, and student programming at schools, according to Canutillo ISD officials.
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. “I saw the ambulance...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening August 21st through August 27th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp. Crews will be working on new utilities. Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPPD looks for information on west El Paso traffic light shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the help of the public in the investigation of a shooting that happened earlier in August. On August 7, a 24-year-old man was shot at a traffic light on Sunland Park Drive near Interstate 10, police said.
KFOX 14

Person rescued after vehicle falls into canal in lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rescued after a vehicle fell into a canal. El Paso Fire Department stated on Twitter that a vehicle fell into a canal at N Loop and Mauer. EPFD reports the patient was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Church members share their story after car crashes into church

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — KFOX14 spoke to a couple who said they were inside the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Las Cruces when a white pickup truck crashed into the side of the building Saturday afternoon. The couple said they were inches away from being hit by the...

