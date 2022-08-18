Child conducts train tours at National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been on a train before, but you probably didn’t have a seven-year-old as your conductor.

Meet Caleb Kleman, a second-grader from Howard who volunteers as a train conductor at the National Railroad Museum.

All summer long, Caleb conducts train tours at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. On these tours, he teaches passengers the historical significance of the trains at the museum, and he is not afraid to tell a joke or two.

Caleb says, “I just started to like trains when I was a baby, and then my mom worked here and I started playing with the trains inside.”

Caleb’s mom, Stephanie Kleman, is the Chief Financial Officer at the museum.

Stephanie says, “It’s really neat watching your kid just take on something, own it, and be confident. He’s seven and he’s doing train tours for 20 to 60 folks when he’s here. It’s just neat to see that confidence in somebody so young.”

While Caleb is passionate about trains, the part he loves most about his job is when he receives tips that he donates to the museum.

Caleb also says when he grows up, he wants to be a Director of Education at the museum so he can continue passing his knowledge onto others.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.