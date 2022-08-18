ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith's Q Scores measuring mass appeal are revealed

By Cillea Houghton
 5 days ago
The fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap continues.

On Thursday, Variety reports that the actor's Q Scores, the industry standard for measuring celebrities' mass appeal, have dropped significantly since he slapped host Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards in March.

Conducted twice a year in January and July, nearly 2,000 consumers starting from age 6 are surveyed about their opinion on famous figures.

Prior to the incident on live TV, Smith had a positive Q score of 39, meaning that 39% of the respondents cited The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star as one of their favorite celebrities. But based on the July report, his score has dropped to 24, which Henry Schafer, executive VP of Q Scores, says is a "very significant and precipitous decline."

His negative Q score has leapt from 10 to 26, meaning that 26% of those surveyed have a "fair" or "poor" opinion of the actor.

As for Rock, both his positive and negative Q scores remain unchanged in the aftermath of the incident, ranking at 20 and 14, respectively.

Smith received his first Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard during the 2022 ceremony.

