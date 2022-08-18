Read full article on original website
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
boisestatepublicradio.org
OBGYNs speak out: Doctors say Idaho’s abortion laws will cause harm to patients
Dr. Erin Berry once saw a 21-year-old woman with leukemia in her clinic who had to take a break from chemotherapy because her white blood cell counts dipped too low. During that pause, she unintentionally got pregnant. “And she was like, ‘What? My body is so sick. I had sex...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
Idaho gas prices continue to fall
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.62/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to fall appeared first on Local News 8.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
Missing Idaho inmate found in Utah
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A wanted Idaho inmate was found in Utah on Monday after a multi-day search over the weekend. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho says the suspect, Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was located in Tooele. Gould was an inmate in Idaho when he failed to return from a court-ordered release […]
Does Idaho Have The Worst BBQ In The Country? New Reports Hint At It!
Americans love BBQ. A new YouGov poll found that 51% of Americans say they eat a lot of barbecue. Here in Idaho, we're no different. In fact, Idaho is the third largest dairy producing state in the nation. So, with all of these cattle, certainly we have some of the best BBQ in the country, right? Not according to a new report.
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
Just South of Idaho is a Testament to American Exceptionalism
Precisely 100 years separate the driving of the golden spike at Promontory Point and the first men landing on the moon. There are people who could’ve lived long enough to witness both events. Not far from where the transcontinental railroad united east and west is a park where Northrop Grumman has put some of its finest space technology on display. Both sites are within two hours and a fifteen-minute drive from Twin Falls.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
Idaho State Journal
Feds: Urgent action needed to save Idaho's salmon
Federal fisheries managers found that wild salmon and steelhead from the Snake and Columbia rivers are threatened by climate change like never before and that urgent action is required to save the fish. But officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration opted to leave their status under the Endangered...
Post Register
Idaho gold mine project starting further field exploration
A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation. Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at...
Idaho’s July unemployment rate shows slight increase to 2.6%
BOISE - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in July, up 0.1 percentage points from June. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 3,938 people (0.4%) to 952,500. Labor force participation increased by 0.1 percentage points between June and July to 62.6%. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional
Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck. ...
