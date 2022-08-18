ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wbaltv.com

Man shot in northwest Baltimore dies at hospital, police say

A man shot Monday afternoon in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital, police said. City police said officers were called around 12:10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Loyola. Southway, where a 28-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Victim in Deadly Prince George's County Mall Shooting Identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) - A man was shot and killed in the food court of a Maryland mall on Thursday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's around 4 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the food court, Hyattsville police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Prince George's County police seek suspect in fatal mall food court shooting

BALTIMORE -- Prince George's County police released images of a man they say is a suspect in Thursday's fatal shooting inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's.Hyattsville resident Darrion Herring, 20, was killed, police said.Officers responded to the mall in 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday about 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.Herring was found in the food court suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at he scene.Police have said they do not believe this was a "random act."Anyone with information on suspect is urged to call detectives at 301-516-2512.A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment, police said.
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
WGAL

Mall shooting kills one in Maryland, officials say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a mall in Prince George's County, Maryland. Hyattsville police say this occurred at the food court, just after 4 p.m. Police say this is not an active shooter situation. This is...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Water Rescue in Harford County

One person was injured after jumping into shallow water in Hereford County, according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department and Carrol County Fire Department are at 18100 Prettyboy Dam Rd after assisting the individual who was hurt. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
CBS Baltimore

After witnessing deadly shooting, 4 Baltimore City school police officers temporarily reassigned

BALTIMORE -- Four off-duty Baltimore City School Police officers who were present at the scene of a deadly quadruple shooting over the weekend have been temporarily reassigned amid the investigation into what happened, WJZ learned Thursday.The officers were nearby about 1:45 a.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted in the 5500 block of Harford Road, St. Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police and president of the Baltimore City School Police union, told WJZ. Four people were wounded in the gunfire, including a 40-year-old man who died of his injuries and a woman who was hospitalized in critical condition...
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt, and gray backpack. He...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

