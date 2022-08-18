Read full article on original website
Related
Murder Suspect At Large After Fatal Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police
A young Severn man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Naim Rashid Addison, 20, was shot while driving a tan 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
D.C. detectives identify alleged gunman wanted in Aryeh Wolf murder
Detectives in Washington D.C. are in search of a gunman who they say murdered a Baltimore man earlier this month.
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Wbaltv.com
Man shot in northwest Baltimore dies at hospital, police say
A man shot Monday afternoon in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital, police said. City police said officers were called around 12:10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Loyola. Southway, where a 28-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Victim in Deadly Prince George's County Mall Shooting Identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) - A man was shot and killed in the food court of a Maryland mall on Thursday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's around 4 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the food court, Hyattsville police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prince George's County police seek suspect in fatal mall food court shooting
BALTIMORE -- Prince George's County police released images of a man they say is a suspect in Thursday's fatal shooting inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's.Hyattsville resident Darrion Herring, 20, was killed, police said.Officers responded to the mall in 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday about 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.Herring was found in the food court suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at he scene.Police have said they do not believe this was a "random act."Anyone with information on suspect is urged to call detectives at 301-516-2512.A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment, police said.
Baltimore Police looking to identify two suspects in double shooting
Police are looking for two men in connection with a double shooting in the 1200 block of W. Baltimore Street. Anyone recognizing either of these individuals is asked to call detectives.
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
Child Injured After Jumping Off 50 Foot Cliff Into Shallow Water In Baltimore County
A child is recovering after jumping off of a 50-foot cliff in Baltimore County, authorities say. Fire and rescue units were called to the area of 18100 Prettyboy Dam Road to rescue an injured patient who had jumped into shallow water the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Baltimore County fire officials.
WGAL
Mall shooting kills one in Maryland, officials say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a mall in Prince George's County, Maryland. Hyattsville police say this occurred at the food court, just after 4 p.m. Police say this is not an active shooter situation. This is...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
foxbaltimore.com
Help Baltimore County Police find missing 15-year-old girl, last seen in Dundalk
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find 15-year-old Akira Smith. Smith weighs 120 pounds and is 5'2. She was last seen Friday near Battle Grove Park. She was wearing a wearing Gray/Black hooded jacket, blue shorts, and multi-color Nike shocks. Police say call 911 or 410-307-2020 if...
Suspect Opens Fire On Man Sitting in Car In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting which took place last night...
foxbaltimore.com
Water Rescue in Harford County
One person was injured after jumping into shallow water in Hereford County, according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department and Carrol County Fire Department are at 18100 Prettyboy Dam Rd after assisting the individual who was hurt. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
After witnessing deadly shooting, 4 Baltimore City school police officers temporarily reassigned
BALTIMORE -- Four off-duty Baltimore City School Police officers who were present at the scene of a deadly quadruple shooting over the weekend have been temporarily reassigned amid the investigation into what happened, WJZ learned Thursday.The officers were nearby about 1:45 a.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted in the 5500 block of Harford Road, St. Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police and president of the Baltimore City School Police union, told WJZ. Four people were wounded in the gunfire, including a 40-year-old man who died of his injuries and a woman who was hospitalized in critical condition...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt, and gray backpack. He...
Dundalk vacant house fire under investigation
Baltimore County Fire is investigating a vacant house fire o Saturday August 20, 2022. The structure is a well known vacant and was fully engulfed when crews arrived. There were no injuries.
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Family of six displaced after SUV fire spreads to townhome in Annapolis
A family of six — three adults and three children — were displaced because of a fire at a townhouse in Annapolis Friday afternoon.
Comments / 0