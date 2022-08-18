ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

tvnewscheck.com

WPTA Sports Anchor Hit By Vicious Tackle

Zach Groth, sports director and anchor at Gray’s WPTA in Fort Wayne, Ind., volunteered to take a tackle for a promo shoot. That was before he saw his tackler. You have to hand it to Zach Groth, sports director and anchor for WPTA, Gray’s ABC, NBC and MyNetworkTV affiliate in Fort Wayne, Ind.
WANE-TV

Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
WANE-TV

‘Barbie Car’ unites Fort Wayne family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- When you think of restored cars, the words timeless, classic, and vintage come to mind. But what about ‘Barbie Car?’ A 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet caught the eye of one man who has restored many cars. Mike Bracht, had help from his oldest daughter on...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Rain develops later Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A more humid weather day will develops showers and a few storms by afternoon into the evening. We will likely get a break from the rain late tonight but scattered showers and storm will return Sunday. Early next week will dry out with cooler temperatures.
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Festiv-ale set for August 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation next weekend will surely pique the interest of foodies alike. Fort Wayne Festiv-ale is Saturday, August 27 starting at 7:30 p.m., VIP ticket holders can enter the event at 6 p.m. The event is happening at the concourse at Parkview Field. Learn more about the event in the interview above, and click here to purchase tickets.
WANE-TV

Court docs: 2 moms get drunk, go party, leave kids home overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women are facing neglect charges after getting drunk and leaving their young kids home alone for nearly 12 hours while they went to a party, according to Allen County Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police began investigating in the spring, after the suspects’...
WANE-TV

Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
WISH-TV

Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Police: Scammer uses ‘Play Money’ to purchase items on Facebook Marketplace

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) wants to alert Facebook Marketplace users about a scam involving fake money. The FWPD says people with the profiles “YK Slowazz Longlivemybrotha” and “Steph Curry” are targeting out-of-town Facebook Market users that are selling Play Stations or shoes. The meet is made in Fort Wayne where the buyer uses fake money to purchase the item, FWPD says.
WANE-TV

Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
WANE-TV

Ramp to I-469 closed after semi tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed for two hours midday Monday after a semi tipped over. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Authorities said a semi...
WOWO News

FWPD warns of Facebook Marketplace scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are warning of a Facebook Marketplace scam. Police say individuals using the profiles of “YK Slowazz Longlivemybrotha” and “Steph Curry” are targeting out of town victims. They say contact victims that are selling items such as PlayStation consoles or shoes on the platform and arrange to meet them in Fort Wayne.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son suffers fractured skull

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing a neglect charge after documents say his son suffered a fractured skull while in his care last year. Court documents say police were called to the hospital on Dec. 13, 2021, after a woman noticed bruising on her son’s face following a visit with his father, 22-year-old Bryce Kreider. Examinations of the child revealed he had a skull fracture that was found to be non-life-threatening.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Grabill man charged with 10 counts of child molesting, incest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Grabill man accused of child molestation and incest that spanned 11 years. Probable cause documents say that on July 27, 2022, a victim reported a sexual assault on July 25. The victim told investigators that the abuse had begun when the victim was 6 years old and living in the home of Travis Gene Ely.
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
