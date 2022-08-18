Read full article on original website
Body found in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies found the person during a well-being check in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. The cause of death is unknown, but the body...
Students greeted ahead of first day of school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Applause is not often a sound we’re used to hearing right before classes start. But then again, that means you’ve never been to a first day of school at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. “I’m lining up with a bunch of black...
School bus driver shortage forces some Lincoln County routes to change
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week into the new school year in Lincoln County, several school bus routes have needed to change. “We have a number of employees who are out right now and that’s impacting our ability to have our normal routes with our school buses,” District Communications Director Chris Williams said.
13-year old dies; youngest COVID-19 related death in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirm to WSAZ.com. Officials with WV DHHR said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19 related death in West Virginia. WSAZ.com reached out...
Shooting in Charleston under investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m. The...
Wanted man lures kids into car; parents voice safety concerns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are searching for a man accused of luring two children into his car with money and taking off Wednesday. Police describe the SUV as a dark colored Subaru Forester. The rear passenger-side tire is a donut tire. That vehicle was caught on surveillance video...
Man sentenced in Rand murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced to life without mercy Monday morning after a Kanawha County Judge found him guilty of first degree murder earlier this year. Gerard Maxwell was sentenced for his role in the death of Marian Chapman in Rand, West Virginia in 2019. Maxwell was...
Lincoln County man sentenced on drug charges
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Lincoln County man faces 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine after pleading guilty to drug charges. Randall Jim Hughes, of Alkol, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 22 to charges including distributing drugs that contained fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia.
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 12-year-old boy missing since Saturday night from his home was found Monday evening, Mingo County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Mounts said. Tucker Wolford, who went missing from the Ben Creek area, is safe, Mounts said. He said the boy was found uninjured at a home about 3 miles from his own home.
“Be The One” Intinative aims to reduce the opioid overdoses on college campuses
Sponsored - (Charleston, WV)—The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WVDII) and the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network (WVCRN) have partnered with The SAFE Project to provide education to college students, staff, and faculty regarding on how to be a recovery friendly campus. This online training course is offered as part of a joint WVDII and WVCRN initiative called “Be The One” designed to reduce the opioid overdoses on college campuses and encourage recovery-friendly and supportive campus environments.
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound. Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight. Police are working to find out where the shooting took place. At this time, there is no word on...
Herd visits the ‘75′ on Sunday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football team took an hour out of their Sunday for a field trip just over a mile away from Edwards Stadium. They bussed up to Spring Hill Cemetery to visit the memorial for the 1970 Marshall plane crash that took 75 lives and devastated the community over 50 years ago.
Generals prepping for ‘Skins
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Week one of high school football isn’t short on rivalry games and there’s a huge on in Putnam County on Friday night as Winfield hosts Hurricane. The Generals have a new head football coach in Eddie Smolder who played at Marshall and last coached at Ripley. WSAZ Sports stopped by practice on Monday afternoon.
Summerfest rocks the South Charleston Indian Mound
South Charleston, WV. (WSAZ) -Summerfest, the Ultimate Eagles tribute. There is a summer music festival in our area that now spans a part of 4 decades. Summerfest 2022 in South Charleston concluded with a 4 day run with a rousing tribute to the renown Eagles pop band. The air was tropical, the food succulent and the music nostalgic. So sit back and enjoy Tony’s narrative of a memorable Saturday night on the Indian Mound.
Community works to cleanup mud after downpour brings flooding
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rain swelled rivers in Boone County caused flooding in several communities especially in the Mud River Rd. area and both Lee and Turtle creeks. Floodwater swiftly moved across teh road before making its way into homes. Once the rain stopped late Sunday morning, the Mud...
Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.
Herd hosts Fan Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Camp ended Saturday afternoon for the Marshall football team and they spent a bit more time at Edwards Stadium with the Herd Faithful. Marshall hosted their annual Fan Day where a couple of hundred people got to meet with the team and have a poster signed. It’s now less than two weeks from the season opener against Norfolk State and WSAZ Sports talked with some of the players about how excited they are to finally take the field again.
