ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hapeville, GA

Hip Hop artist and owner of Georgia brewery kidnapped, shot

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

ATLANTA — (AP) — A member of southern rap group Nappy Roots is recovering Thursday after being robbed and kidnapped outside the brewery he co-owns in Atlanta and later shot as he tried to get away, authorities said.

Law enforcement in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a customer of the Atlantucky Brewery in a nearby parking deck and then forcing Fish Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams Jr., into his white, Mercedes-Benz SUV, about 11 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The robbers then drove Adams to his home in the neighboring suburb of Hapeville, where he was able to escape, but not before being shot in the leg during a struggle, authorities said.

“Once he had an opportunity, he tried to make a run for it,” Capt. Christian Hunt told news outlets. “What we learned is the suspects grabbed him and they began to tussle, and that’s when he got shot.”

According to Hunt, the 45-year-old business owner ran to a neighbor’s home for help. The suspects fled.

Adams, originally from Milledgeville, Georgia, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Fellow Nappy Roots member and Atlantucky co-owner William Hughes, who performs under the name Skinny DeVille, told reporters Adams is recovering.

"I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering…that is what is most important,” Hughes said in a statement. “We would appreciate it if the public would allow us some privacy over the next week while we re-evaluate the situation, as this is an ongoing investigation. I assure you that we will share the outcomes, as the police department allows. But know for now that Scales is safe and recovering.”

Adams’ car was found in Hapeville but no arrests have been made. According to initial police reports, the suspects got away with about $30 and a few personal items.

This is the only incident that has happened at the brewery since it opened earlier this year. Hughes said the brewery does not keep cash on site, nothing was stolen from the business, and it does not appear Scales was specifically targeted, according to Hughes and the initial police investigation.

While Hughes said he and Adams pay close attention to safety and security in their neighborhood, he “never thought in a million years” crime would hit this close to home.

“We’re trying to provide an opportunity here to the community,” he said. “We don’t bring negative energy with our music or through our business ... It doesn’t deter us from our mission.”

Company representatives said they will increase security moving forward to ensure safety for its customers and employees.

Hughes said he is hopeful the brewery will reopen this week, but he’s not sure if Adams will make it to the Nappy Roots show scheduled Saturday in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The multiplatinum, Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots formed while its members attended Western Kentucky University. It’s best known for the songs “Po Folks,” “Good Day,” and “Awnaw.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 shot in Midtown neighborhood

ATLANTA — (AP) — A woman shot and killed two people and wounded a third Monday at two different locations in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city's airport, police said. Atlanta police said they did not immediately know what prompted the attack,...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co

Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

One killed, two hurt in Atlanta shootings; female suspect in custody

ATLANTA — One person was killed and two were injured in shootings at two locations in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood on Monday afternoon, Atlanta police said. Police said a suspect is in custody. This comes after police said they were searching for an unknown woman in connection with the shootings....
WGAU

Georgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — (AP) — A Georgia jury has returned a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. involving a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, their lawyers confirmed. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hapeville, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
South Dakota State
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WGAU

Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Oconee Co Commission Town Hall headlines local government calendar

Oconee County Commissioners say the county’s upcoming TSPLOST referendum will be the focus of this evening’s town hall meeting, a 6 o’clock session at the Oconee County Civic Center in Watkinsville. Oconee County voters will decide the fate of the transportation special purposes local option sales tax referendum in November.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nappy Roots#The Atlantucky Brewery#Mercedes Benz Suv
WGAU

UNG names new director for Cumming campus

Dr. Ken Crowe has a new assignment: he’s been named the executive director of the University of North Georgia campus in Forsyth County. Crowe has served for the past five years as UNG’s assistant vice president for Facilities. From Clarke Leonard, UNG…. Dr. Crowe has served at UNG...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Mariota, Ridder solid for Falcons in 24-16 loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Marcus Mariota is feeling — and playing — like a starter again. After leading Atlanta to scores on two of his three drives in the Falcons' 24-16 loss against mostly New York Jets backups Monday night, Mariota appears to have strengthened his hold on the quarterback job.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
84K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy