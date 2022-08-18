ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

New neighborhood on the waterfront?; Inside the Philly Cheese School; Ballet to expand on North Broad | Morning roundup

NOTE: This newsletter will be on hiatus from Aug. 25-31 as members of our team take well-deserved vacations. We'll be back after that, refreshed and better than ever.
phillyvoice.com

Massive indoor go-kart track to open at New Jersey entertainment complex

Go-kart racers will have something to look forward to this fall when a giant new indoor course, touted as the "world's largest," debuts at a facility under construction in Edison. Supercharged Entertainment, which has an existing complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts, is putting the finishing touches on a New Jersey location...
EDISON, NJ
foxbaltimore.com

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
LehighValleyLive.com

Northern lights forecast: Aurora borealis could be visible in Pennsylvania and New Jersey next two nights

The northern lights could appear in the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday nights. A series of plasma bursts from the sun, known as coronal mass ejections, will cause the aurora borealis to be seen farther south than usual, at least down through New England and the Great Lakes — and, if the events are strong enough, as far as the Lehigh Valley.
SoJO 104.9

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
MyChesCo

Northbound US 1 Reduced to Single Lane for Construction

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between the Fox Street and 16th Street overpasses on Monday, August 22, from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, for construction activities on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
momblogsociety.com

5 Philly Areas Colleges for Your Teen to Consider

Philadelphia has many colleges and universities for your teen to choose from. So, how do you know which ones to consider based on what your teen wants to do? Fret not because we have some darling universities that will make the decision much more straightforward than you think. Learning about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

30 Things To See and Do in Philadelphia

- Philadelphia is one of America's most important historical cities. At Independence Hall on July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted, and in September 1787, the Constitution was drafted. Things to do and See in Philadelphia are not just limited to the list below, but it's a good start for your next trip to the city of brotherly love - Visit Philly!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Violence-free zone? House of Umoja looks to 70s-era peacemaking practices to keep teens safe

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Hameen Jackson has his heart set on professional football. For a while, he was waking up at 6 a.m. every day to run so he could stay in shape for the field. He’s got game footage on his phone, and he doesn’t hesitate to pull it up when asked.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Planning a 33-Acre Wetland Mitigation Development Project in FDR Park

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation plans to break ground on a 33-acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project at a site located within FDR Park in South Philadelphia in August 2022. This site is approximately 3.5 miles from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Wetland Mitigation Development Project has been planned and designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at PHL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Demolition of shuttered church begins after long battle

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Demolition of a shuttered 19th-century church in Philadelphia has begun following a yearslong battle by some neighbors to save the crumbling structure. Crews last week surrounded the 140-year-old St. Laurentius Church in the Fishtown neighborhood with scaffolding, fencing and barricades. Neighbors gathered Wednesday to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

