What is a drought? And is the Philadelphia area in one?
Heavy rains came through the Philadelphia area on Monday morning, but the region needs more than that.
billypenn.com
New neighborhood on the waterfront?; Inside the Philly Cheese School; Ballet to expand on North Broad | Morning roundup
NOTE: This newsletter will be on hiatus from Aug. 25-31 as members of our team take well-deserved vacations. We'll be back after that, refreshed and better than ever. Thanks for understanding.
billypenn.com
There’s a huge new neighborhood rising on the waterfront below Graffiti Pier
Houses are popping up fast at the massive Northbank development on the Delaware River waterfront east of Fishtown, just below Graffiti Pier. Well over 100 buyers have already moved in. Even before Concordia Group and D3 Development begin a planned second construction phase, the community will have more than 350...
Spectacular show: Northern lights could be visible from Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — We might be lucky enough to catch a spectacular light show in the northern sky tonight. Much of Pennsylvania, Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia could catch a glimpse of the northern lights. NOAA, the National Oceanic ansd Atmospheric Administration says several large solar eruptions are heading toward earth.
phillyvoice.com
Massive indoor go-kart track to open at New Jersey entertainment complex
Go-kart racers will have something to look forward to this fall when a giant new indoor course, touted as the "world's largest," debuts at a facility under construction in Edison. Supercharged Entertainment, which has an existing complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts, is putting the finishing touches on a New Jersey location...
Philly Caribbean Festival brings the flavor and sound of island life to Penn’s Landing for a day
Like many other outdoor festivals that have found their way back after COVID-19 put a stopper on large-scale events for the last two years, the annual Philly Caribbean Festival was back at Penn’s Landing on Sunday.
Flying soon? Here’s where airfare has become more – and less – expensive
Airfare has become more expensive recently, but that is especially true at some airports, a new report found.
NBC Philadelphia
The ‘Biggest Thing That's Happened to the Port of Philadelphia in Decades'
For the first time, the Port of Philadelphia now has a direct, weekly link to Asia's economy as it launches the Wan Hei Lines' Asia — America 9 Service, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The route has a transit time of 35 days and gives Philadelphia access to ports...
billypenn.com
Philly’s new ‘Reforestation Hub’ will sell fallen city trees as lumber, to fund planting more
Ever wonder what happens to the wood from trees in Philly parks that fall down or need to be removed?. Right now, a lot of it gets sent to the Fairmount Park Organic Recycling Center and ends up as mulch and woodchips. But under a new city initiative, it could find new life as usable — and sellable — lumber.
foxbaltimore.com
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
Northern lights forecast: Aurora borealis could be visible in Pennsylvania and New Jersey next two nights
The northern lights could appear in the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday nights. A series of plasma bursts from the sun, known as coronal mass ejections, will cause the aurora borealis to be seen farther south than usual, at least down through New England and the Great Lakes — and, if the events are strong enough, as far as the Lehigh Valley.
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
streetfoodblog.com
Inside the brand new Philadelphia Cheese College close to the Italian Market
Philadelphia is house to loads of specialty cheese retailers, from tricked out sections and high-end supermarkets to native gourmand grocers to mom-and-pop retailers. However the place are you able to study what to do with all of the enjoyable, fancy fromage?. In case you’re looking for a scientific however playful...
MyChesCo
Northbound US 1 Reduced to Single Lane for Construction
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between the Fox Street and 16th Street overpasses on Monday, August 22, from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, for construction activities on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
momblogsociety.com
5 Philly Areas Colleges for Your Teen to Consider
Philadelphia has many colleges and universities for your teen to choose from. So, how do you know which ones to consider based on what your teen wants to do? Fret not because we have some darling universities that will make the decision much more straightforward than you think. Learning about...
PhillyBite
30 Things To See and Do in Philadelphia
- Philadelphia is one of America's most important historical cities. At Independence Hall on July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted, and in September 1787, the Constitution was drafted. Things to do and See in Philadelphia are not just limited to the list below, but it's a good start for your next trip to the city of brotherly love - Visit Philly!
Violence-free zone? House of Umoja looks to 70s-era peacemaking practices to keep teens safe
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Hameen Jackson has his heart set on professional football. For a while, he was waking up at 6 a.m. every day to run so he could stay in shape for the field. He’s got game footage on his phone, and he doesn’t hesitate to pull it up when asked.
MyChesCo
Philadelphia Planning a 33-Acre Wetland Mitigation Development Project in FDR Park
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation plans to break ground on a 33-acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project at a site located within FDR Park in South Philadelphia in August 2022. This site is approximately 3.5 miles from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Wetland Mitigation Development Project has been planned and designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at PHL.
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
Demolition of shuttered church begins after long battle
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Demolition of a shuttered 19th-century church in Philadelphia has begun following a yearslong battle by some neighbors to save the crumbling structure. Crews last week surrounded the 140-year-old St. Laurentius Church in the Fishtown neighborhood with scaffolding, fencing and barricades. Neighbors gathered Wednesday to...
