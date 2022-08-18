Read full article on original website
Four Nebraskans take titles at 31st Annual Oregon Trail Rodeo
HASTINGS, NEB. – Four Nebraskans took home Oregon Trail Rodeo titles after the 31st annual event ended on August 21 in Hastings, Neb. Denton Oestmann, Auburn, won the tie-down roping; Jeff Johnston, Thedford, was the header for the team that won the team roping, and in the ranch bronc riding, Austin Rose, Blue Hill, won the Friday night event and Riggin Heikel, Pleasanton, won the Saturday night event.
Blue and Gold Showcase brings campus and community together
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney campus was buzzing with excitement Friday evening as students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members came together to celebrate the start of a new academic year. About 3,500 people attended the Blue and Gold Showcase, an annual event that welcomes new...
Partyline Monday 8-22
Today’s show is brought to you by: Animal Clinic, Harvard Rest Haven, Dent Source, and Homestead of Hastings. For sale: 2007 Chevy Express Cargo Van $7,000, 402-984-3102. Looking for: Ping Pong Table, Yard Ornaments, 308-529-8073. For sale: 1991 Ford F150 $1,800, 308-520-1737. For sale: Living Room Tables $150, $175,...
Duane Allen Hurst
Hastings resident Duane Allen Hurst, 81, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. As a life-long Husker fan, Duane would appreciate friends attending the service to wear Husker attire to celebrate his life. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 6-7 p.m. Thursday, August 25, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Nebraska Game & Parks Foundation, c/o Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 N. Elm Ave., Hastings. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Grand Island car-chase leads to arrest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was arrested after driving without a license and a vehicle pursuit. Officers said they saw a green Sedan traveling westbound on E 18th Street near Illinois Avenue without any plates. The officers were able to identify Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano as the driver of the vehicle.
