Hastings resident Duane Allen Hurst, 81, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. As a life-long Husker fan, Duane would appreciate friends attending the service to wear Husker attire to celebrate his life. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 6-7 p.m. Thursday, August 25, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Nebraska Game & Parks Foundation, c/o Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 N. Elm Ave., Hastings. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO