mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach
A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Boy suffers brain injury after being hit by vehicle while riding bike in Camarillo parking lot
A 14-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Camarillo earlier this month remains hospitalized with a brain injury, his mother told KTLA on Monday. The crash occurred about around 12:25 p.m. Aug. 5 along Promenade Drive south of East Ventura Boulevard, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman rescued after driving car off Newport Beach dock
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - A dramatic rescue was caught on video Friday night at Newport Beach. Police said a woman drove through a children's playground, fell off a dock, and plunged into the water. The woman was trapped in the sinking car as bystanders and lifeguards jumped in to save...
thedowneypatriot.com
Brick LA co-owner killed in late night car crash
DOWNEY — Friends and family have confirmed the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. According to people with knowledge of the crash, Valencia was killed in a solo vehicle collision around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver Crashes Car Through California Whole Foods
It broke the sliding doors and slammed into the produce section.
Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton
An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD
A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
Woman drives car through Newport Beach playground and into ocean; DUI suspected
A woman was taken into custody by police Friday evening after she drove her vehicle off of a dock and into the ocean in Newport Beach. It happened around 7:50 p.m. near a park on Via Genoa Road in Newport Beach. Newport Beach police say a woman in her late 40s drove her vehicle through […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Dead Atleast 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Sunday evening in Anaheim. The officials stated that a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla crashed into each other in the FasTrak lanes just west of Imperial [..]
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at liquor store leaves woman injured
LOS ANGELES – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 1766 Firestone Blvd., according to Lt. D. Martinez of the Century Sheriff’s Station.
1 Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)
According to Lt. Justin Morouse, a motor vehicle accident took place on Friday night in Newport Beach dock. The official stated that a woman drove her car into the water near [..]
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally struck by two vehicles during gang related assault in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault Sunday morning in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people, authorities said. Relatives identified the victim as Matthew Lobos, a senior at Santee High...
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
NBC Los Angeles
Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years
The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers. Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.
foxla.com
PHOTOS: Scott Disick’s Lamborghini SUV flips over in single-vehicle Calabasas crash
CALABASAS, Calif. - Reality TV star Scott Disick who was featured on "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and its spinoffs is thankful to be alive after a terrifying crash in Calabasas. On Sunday, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 25300 block of Prado De...
foxla.com
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on freeway in Cerritos
CERRITOS, Calif. - One person is dead after a wrong-way collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Reports of the incident came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told CHP officers that the driver of a dark-colored sedan was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the freeway when the car crashed head-on into a silver-colored pickup truck.
2urbangirls.com
Speeding caused accident involving reality star
CALABASAS, Calif. – Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported Sunday in the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Deputies arrived...
Car explodes in flames killing driver after slamming into wall on 101 Freeway
A car slammed into a wall on the side of the 101 Freeway in Westlake early Friday, killing one person, state authorities said. First responders pulled a person’s body from the vehicle moments before the fire started, officials said.
