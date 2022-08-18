ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach

A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman rescued after driving car off Newport Beach dock

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - A dramatic rescue was caught on video Friday night at Newport Beach. Police said a woman drove through a children's playground, fell off a dock, and plunged into the water. The woman was trapped in the sinking car as bystanders and lifeguards jumped in to save...
thedowneypatriot.com

Brick LA co-owner killed in late night car crash

DOWNEY — Friends and family have confirmed the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. According to people with knowledge of the crash, Valencia was killed in a solo vehicle collision around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at liquor store leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 1766 Firestone Blvd., according to Lt. D. Martinez of the Century Sheriff’s Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
CYPRESS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years

The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers. Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.
foxla.com

Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on freeway in Cerritos

CERRITOS, Calif. - One person is dead after a wrong-way collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Reports of the incident came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told CHP officers that the driver of a dark-colored sedan was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the freeway when the car crashed head-on into a silver-colored pickup truck.
CERRITOS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Speeding caused accident involving reality star

CALABASAS, Calif. – Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported Sunday in the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Deputies arrived...
CALABASAS, CA

