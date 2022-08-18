ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru. The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year. Joshua Ledden wanted to...
Americus Times-Recorder

Gold Star EMS Director Charles Proctor explains to Sumter County Board of Commissioners the alleged lack of ambulance service back on August 1 of this year

AMERICUS – At the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Gold Star EMS, LLC Director Charles Proctor explained to the BOC what exactly happened on Monday, August 1, when a man who needed transportation to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany was unable to get an ambulance to transport him there until late that evening. Commissioner Jim Reid brought this to the attention of his fellow commissioners at the BOC’s work session a week ago and expressed his concern and belief that there weren’t any available ambulances in Sumter County on that particular day.
WALB 10

New business developments underway in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it’s taken some time, a few of Albany’s newer developments are slowly heading towards completion. The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being turned into a retail center. WALB News 10 reached out to...
WALB 10

Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City. The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.
#Yard Sale
WALB 10

Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday. The freshman student was hit by a small white car. The student was taking...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Decatur Co. crash

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Another...
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. absentee ballot applications can now be submitted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is quickly approaching and Dougherty County is making sure that your vote is cast. Starting Monday, the Dougherty County Voter Registration Office is now accepting applications for absentee ballots. “This process is relatively new to our voters. So, we want to make sure that...
City
Oglethorpe, GA
City
Albany, GA
41nbc.com

GBI investigates Eastman homicide of Oglethorpe man

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GBI is investigating the homicide in Eastman that left a Macon County man dead on Sunday. According to the GBI, Eastman Police called for assistance after responding to a shots fired call on Neese Street and finding a wrecked car that struck a tree.
WALB 10

1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
WALB 10

New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
southgatv.com

High School Football Game of the Week – Week 2 options

ALBANY, GA – The High School football Game of the Week is officially up and ready for fans to vote for one of three games they want to see the WSWG crew give the most coverage. Fans can choose between:. Dougherty vs Randolph-Clay. Irwin County vs Dooly County. Colquitt...
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
WALB 10

Albany nutrition group promotes plant-based eating

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Healthy Life Albany is wrapping up a three week series of classes that teaches how to make plant based meals. Last week was about mushroom tacos and this week it was ribs with jackfruit . Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist, says eating plant based foods...
wgxa.tv

GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

GBI investigates shooting in Albany

ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.
WRBL News 3

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located

UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40. According to officials, Archibald usually travels between […]
WALB 10

Cast your vote Locker Room Report’s ‘Game of the Week’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB Sports wants to know what you think the Locker Room Report’s Game of the Week should be. Vote what high school football game you think should be Game of the Week each week below.

