WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru. The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year. Joshua Ledden wanted to...
Americus Times-Recorder
Gold Star EMS Director Charles Proctor explains to Sumter County Board of Commissioners the alleged lack of ambulance service back on August 1 of this year
AMERICUS – At the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Gold Star EMS, LLC Director Charles Proctor explained to the BOC what exactly happened on Monday, August 1, when a man who needed transportation to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany was unable to get an ambulance to transport him there until late that evening. Commissioner Jim Reid brought this to the attention of his fellow commissioners at the BOC’s work session a week ago and expressed his concern and belief that there weren’t any available ambulances in Sumter County on that particular day.
WALB 10
New business developments underway in the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it’s taken some time, a few of Albany’s newer developments are slowly heading towards completion. The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being turned into a retail center. WALB News 10 reached out to...
WALB 10
Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City. The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.
WALB 10
Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday. The freshman student was hit by a small white car. The student was taking...
WALB 10
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Another...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. absentee ballot applications can now be submitted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is quickly approaching and Dougherty County is making sure that your vote is cast. Starting Monday, the Dougherty County Voter Registration Office is now accepting applications for absentee ballots. “This process is relatively new to our voters. So, we want to make sure that...
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Lee County's Ousmane Kromah finds excellence in football, academics
LEESBURG — For many people in southwest Georgia, his name is difficult to pronounce and understand, but his performance on the football field and the classroom is what really stands out for Lee County’s sophomore running back, Ousmane Kromah.
41nbc.com
GBI investigates Eastman homicide of Oglethorpe man
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GBI is investigating the homicide in Eastman that left a Macon County man dead on Sunday. According to the GBI, Eastman Police called for assistance after responding to a shots fired call on Neese Street and finding a wrecked car that struck a tree.
WALB 10
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
southgatv.com
High School Football Game of the Week – Week 2 options
ALBANY, GA – The High School football Game of the Week is officially up and ready for fans to vote for one of three games they want to see the WSWG crew give the most coverage. Fans can choose between:. Dougherty vs Randolph-Clay. Irwin County vs Dooly County. Colquitt...
Toddler found safe after Levi's Call in Thomasville, authorities say
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Update: The GBI said the child has been found safe and a 50-year-old woman is in custody in connection to her disappearance. Authorities issued a Levi's Call for a missing toddler from Thomasville, Georgia, Sunday night. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office activated the alert when Aurora...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
WALB 10
Albany nutrition group promotes plant-based eating
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Healthy Life Albany is wrapping up a three week series of classes that teaches how to make plant based meals. Last week was about mushroom tacos and this week it was ribs with jackfruit . Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist, says eating plant based foods...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
valdostatoday.com
GBI investigates shooting in Albany
ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.
Stewart County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located
UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40. According to officials, Archibald usually travels between […]
Child abducted from Georgia home found safely, suspect arrested, GBI says
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation located a missing one-year-old they say was abducted from her home around on Sunday. Aurora Mobley-Miller was allegedly abducted by Felicia Elaine Horne from 4616 Countyline Road in Thomasville at 4 p.m. GBI officials did not say where they located...
WALB 10
Cast your vote Locker Room Report’s ‘Game of the Week’
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB Sports wants to know what you think the Locker Room Report’s Game of the Week should be. Vote what high school football game you think should be Game of the Week each week below.
