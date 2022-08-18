ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta man indicted on charges of stealing guns, cars

By Isaiah Singleton, Cherokee Sheriff's Office
 4 days ago

An Atlanta man has been indicted on charges related to a string of thefts from vehicles in Cherokee County, in which authorities say multiple cars and guns were stolen.

Cordovas Tucker, 19, of Atlanta, is charged with 10 counts of entering an automobile, 9 counts of theft by taking, one count of burglary in the first degree, and one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, according to an indictment filed Aug. 9.

The indictment charges Tucker with breaking into several vehicles June 15, 2019, stealing a Ford Escape, Chevrolet Impala, and Chevrolet Malibu and taking five firearms. Tucker is also charged with taking an Apple iPad.

Tucker is also accused of driving a BMW SUV toward a Canton Police Department officer, per the indictment.

Tucker is additionally charged with breaking into someone’s home.

Tucker is scheduled for an arraignment Aug. 22, according to court documents.

An indictment is a formal charge of felony offenses, and defendants are assumed innocent until proven guilty.

