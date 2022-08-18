ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Man Sentenced For Posing As Teen Boy To Entice Minors To Send Photos, Videos: DOJ

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Orange posed as a minor to entice others to send him sexually explicit photos and video. Photo Credit: Image by Pexels / Pixabay

A 37-year-old Maryland man will spend nearly two decades behind bars after being sentenced for posing as a teen boy to entice minors to send sexually illicit photos and videos to him online.

Derrell Lamar Hooker Orange - also known simply as “Orange” has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison, followed by 12 years of supervised release for enticement of a minor to produce child pornography and possession of child pornography, the Department of Justice announced.

US Attorney Erek Barron said that as part of his plea, Orange admitted to posing as a 16-year-old boy for several months in 2020 under the pseudonym “Lamar Thompson.”

During his scheme, which latest from at least July 2020 through October 2020, Orange targeted a 12-year-old girl in Florida who advised him she was in “junior high,” during which he sent text messages under the “Thompson” name and requested sexually explicit videos that were later sent to him.

A search warrant of Orange’s Maryland home led to the seizure of his iPad and iPhone, which had images and videos of child pornography, including the 12-year-old victim in Florida.

Prosecutors said that at least three other minors were also targeted while Orange posed as a teen boy, including two 11-year-old victims, one of whom he allegedly traveled to see, texting her that he was “outside” her residence, including a screenshot of a Lyft route into the area of his victim’s home.

The 11-year-old ultimately did not meet up with Orange.

“Parents should check their child’s smartphone and remind them that people may not be who they seem,” Barron said. “This could save your child from becoming a victim.

“Many criminals, like Orange, take advantage of the anonymity of the internet to present themselves as something they’re not and use online messaging services to abuse children.”

According to the plea agreement, Orange also participated in numerous chats using a cross-platform messaging service with enhanced encryption to transmit and receive material depicting minors, including prepubescent minors, engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the DOJ.

In total, Orange was found complicit in sending approximately 75 videos depicting child porn and receiving nearly 100.

“Derrell Lamar Hooker Orange’s crimes are inexcusable,” Special Agent in Charge James Harris of Homeland Security (HSI) in Baltimore said. “He deceived and victimized three minors, and the cruelty of his actions was reflected in the severity of his prison sentence.

“Today he will begin to face the consequences of his crimes,” he continued. "HSI Baltimore is proud to have worked with our local law enforcement partners to bring (him) to justice.”

