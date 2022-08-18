ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson's accountability about-face after suspension underscores serious problem | Opinion

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O36Uf_0hMYWygW00
NFL Network is counting down the top 100 players for the 2022 season, as voted on by players. Players ranked 51-100 were revealed on Aug. 14. On Sunday, Aug. 21, players Nos. 21-50 will be announced. Finally, on Sunday, Aug. 28, those players ranked from No. 1 through 20 will be revealed. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
NFL Network is counting down the top 100 players for the 2022 season, as voted on by players. Players ranked 51-100 were revealed on Aug. 14. On Sunday, Aug. 21, players Nos. 21-50 will be announced. Finally, on Sunday, Aug. 28, those players ranked from No. 1 through 20 will be revealed. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

There are multiple ways to decipher the mixed messages we heard from Deshaun Watson shortly after his monumental settlement with the NFL came down on Thursday. Here are a few:

Playing both ends against the middle.

Wanting to have his cake and eat it, too.

Wishy-washy.

Serious denial.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback put out a written statement expressing contrition and accountability after the punishment was announced for his violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy stemming from sexual misconduct allegations – an 11-game suspension, $5 million fine, mandatory treatment and counseling .

The tone of the written statement was similar to the message Watson delivered on camera last Friday before his preseason debut – and while the NFL’s appeal of independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s original six-game suspension and settlement talks ensued. He said he was sorry for "any pain this situation has caused."

In meeting with the media minutes after the written statement was released on Thursday, Watson had quite the contrasting message of defiance.

“I have always stood on my innocence and always said I’ve never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone,” Watson told reporters during a news conference at the Browns headquarters. “I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence.”

If that’s the case, why was there a settlement at all?

OPINION: Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo is short-term fix Browns need after Deshaun Watson suspension

MORE: Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Browns owners, hurt women with their support of Deshaun Watson

Watson, 26, said something about the deal not necessarily being an admission of guilt. That’s plausible.

Yet in flipping his script, Watson pretty much overrode his own statement, leading us to conclude that his previous remarks were put out there to move along the NFL discipline portion of a case that has also included settlements of 23 civil suits brought forth from the cast of 24 women who alleged sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

The fast change in posture should turn stomachs at NFL headquarters.

Of course, Watson arrived in Cleveland expressing his innocence. When he was introduced as the recipient of a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns, he insisted that he didn’t have a “problem” and contended that there was no need for counseling.

One thing that seems obvious, given the mixed messages expressed on Thursday: Watson still needs professional help.

That is not to disparage the man who, as part of the settlement struck by the NFL and NFL Players Association, will undergo an evaluation and treatment as a component of his discipline. It’s just that the messages, wrapped in denial, further underscore the need for treatment.

If Watson didn’t see the “problem” that resulted in the mess that put his career on hold, then that’s a problem. Perhaps treatment and counseling will delve into root causes connected to the allegations and all that they suggest about violating boundaries.

Despite his contention in March that he didn’t need counseling, Watson voluntarily began therapy last spring and last Friday maintained that he wanted to continue that – which might coincide with what is now mandatory. It seemed like a positive that Watson had seemingly embraced counseling, even with the stigma that is surely attached as one of the consequences to his apparent behavior.

It looks like Watson had NFL commissioner Roger Goodell convinced. In the NFL news release outlining the discipline, Goodell maintained, “Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary.”

Well, with the manner in which Watson called an audible, it’s fair to wonder about the level of commitment from Watson for the work on himself.

This cloud could hang over Watson – and over the Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam – for the rest of his NFL career. And then some.

Still, despite the wishes of some that Watson should never step foot on an NFL field again, this shouldn't be about throwing him away.

Watson surely needs to pay a price, as he has and will in the form of his suspension, reputation and millions of dollars in a fine and the settling of civil suits.

But, as Thursday reminded us, he is also a man who needs help.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell on Twitter @JarrettBell .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deshaun Watson's accountability about-face after suspension underscores serious problem | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Josh Rosen's Performance Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

The Josh Rosen experience was on full display in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. Rosen, who is fighting for a roster spot with the Browns, made a couple of good throws and a lot of rough ones during the preseason game. Rosen did have a pretty nice deep throw against the...
FanSided

Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson

What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirby, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Defiance, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Aqib Talib Makes Decision Following Tragic Shooting

Former NFL defensive back turned broadcaster Aqib Talib has made a decision on his future following the tragic shooting at a youth football game. Talib's brother, Yaqub, allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game earlier this month. Talib was reportedly in attendance at the youth football game and just feet away from his brother during the alleged shooting.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Receives Punishment For Play That Got Him Benched

A Dallas Cowboys player is getting hit with a significant fine for a penalty he committed in the team's recent preseason game. That player is defensive end Dante Fowler. According to a report, the NFL is fining Dante Fowler $10,609 for the unnecessary roughness penalty that got him benched in the Cowboys' preseason opener.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nfl Network#American Football
CBS Boston

Report: Pats talking Isaiah Wynn trade with teams

BOSTON -- Thus far in the summer, most of the trade reports surrounding the Patriots have involved wide receivers. A new report has thrown Isaiah Wynn into the mix.Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday that the Patriots have talked with teams about potential trades for tackle Isaiah Wynn."The one guy I know definitively that they've talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018," Breer wrote. "Wynn, though, is on a $10.4 million fifth-year option, which has made it tough to move a guy who, four years after he was drafted, is still seen as a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
The Spun

Look: Browns Fan's Despicable Sign Is Going Viral Today

Two Cleveland Browns fans had some gross signs pertaining to Deshaun Watson over the weekend. One fan has "Free Watson" on a sign, while the other has "F*ck them Hoes" as a way of degrading the women who came forward against Watson. This is gross, especially since Watson just got...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer

The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
The Spun

Rams Release Super Bowl LVI Starter: Fans React

Just a few months ago, tight end Kendall Blanton turned his dreams into a reality. Blanton was the Los Angeles Rams' starting tight end in Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, life comes at you fast in the National Football League. The Rams announced this Saturday afternoon that they are waiving tight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
brownsnation.com

Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

581K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy