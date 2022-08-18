ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nappy Roots Rapper Shot After Being Kidnapped From His Atlanta Brewery, Cops Say

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A member of the Grammy-nominated hip hop group Nappy Roots was kidnapped at gunpoint outside of a brewery, later being shot by his abductors as he attempted to escape, according to Atlanta authorities. Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said, Melvin Adams—better known by his stage name Fish Scales—was leaving Atlantucky Brewery, which he co-owns with the rest of Nappy Roots, when he was approached by two male suspects. The suspects allegedly forced Adams into his car at gunpoint, ordering him to drive them to Hapeville. When the rapper made a break for freedom, one of his kidnappers shot him in the leg, police said. The suspects then fled the scene. Adams was hospitalized and was stable on Thursday, according to WLKY . No arrests were immediately reported in the case. Fellow Nappy Roots member Skinny DeVille told FOX5 on Thursday that Adams was in “good spirits,” adding: “Scales is my best friend and my brother and my business partner. I just said yesterday, if something happened to him, I'd be devastated.”

