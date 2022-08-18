ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 people charged with retail theft in Sarasota

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota Thursday.

Earlier this month, members of the agency’s Tactical Unit focused on identifying retail theft in the University Town Center area. During the operation, deputies communicated with loss prevention personnel at Macy’s and Dillard’s in real-time to identify individuals attempting to steal merchandise.

“Retail theft operations require planning, manpower, and days of focused enforcement, but as you can see, are well worth it. We rely on our partnerships with retailers and loss prevention personnel to identify criminal activity and hopefully, disrupt it before these businesses lose money.”
Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman

The 13 individuals charged have a collective total of 178 prior felony and misdemeanor charges and 54 convictions. They’re now facing a total of 20 new charges.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

