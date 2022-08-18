ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA County logs nearly 8,000 new COVID cases over weekend

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Nearly 8,000 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Los Angeles County over a three-day period ending Monday, along with 25 new virus-related fatalities. According to the county Department of Public Health, 3,701 new infections were reported Saturday, along with 2,627 Sunday and 1,596 on Monday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Fire in downtown LA sends smoke, odor over large parts of city

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An odor of smoke wafted over large parts of the city Sunday hours after firefighters put out a structure fire in downtown Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:57 a.m. at 1655 E. 14th St. Heavy damage was confined to a one-story, metal-clad commercial structure and an adjacent six-bay automotive storage or repair facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two adjacent commercial structures were successfully protected.
spectrumnews1.com

CicLAvia open-streets festival goes Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The CicLAvia open-streets festival went Hollywood Sunday, closing between East and West Hollywood to allow locals to walk, bike and skate through Tinseltown. The event closed Hollywood and Santa Monica boulevards for a roughly 6.6-mile stretch, with only people-powered vehicles allowed between 9 a.m. and...

