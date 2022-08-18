ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nikky Elba
3d ago

This is pathetic, we need to give the electronic devices back and start writing letters again. I hope this little hiccup doesn't allow this murderer to walk free

Sandy Davis
4d ago

he's a murderer and he'll end up walking free watch and see hide and watch somebody got some big money tied up in this one

Cindy Teague
3d ago

this is bad garbage. if the man is guilty he should be on trial.for killing a child..

The Associated Press

Florida school shooter's birth mom abused cocaine, alcohol

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The birth mother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz abused crack cocaine and alcohol during her pregnancy, his half-sister and another witness testified Monday -- a circumstance that his lead attorney said left him with “an irretrievably broken” brain and set him on the road to mass murder. Cruz’s attorneys began their defense Monday, hoping to convince his jury to sentence him to life without parole instead of death for slaying 14 students and three staff members during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School His lead attorney, Melisa McNeill, told the jury during her deferred opening statement that Cruz has fetal alcohol and drug issues that weren’t dealt with adequately by his adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, who suffered from severe depression and financial woes after her husband died suddenly when their son was 5. McNeill told the jury that doesn’t excuse what her 23-year-old client did, but are factors they should consider as her team presents its case over several weeks. “He is a brain-damaged human,” she said.
News4Jax.com

‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
Deerfield News

Scumbag Former-Dr. Mircea Morariu Who Drugged His Date Finally Loses Medical License

Deerfield-News.com Deerfield Beach Fl,-A local former doctor who dropped pills in his date’s drink in Boca Raton finally lost his Florida medical license. This scumbag and Deerfield-News had some issues after we first reported this story. He had threatened to sue us and sent quite a few emails and had his agents call us too. The state Board of Medicine’s final order revoking Dr. Mircea Morariu’s license was posted Monday. He became a licensed doctor in 1999.
Click10.com

2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School. Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun. According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

They tried to get this police chief fired. Now he’s suing.

In the ongoing drama of the Pembroke Park Police Department, which hasn’t yet opened for business, the agency’s top leader is suing his boss. Police Chief David Howard has filed a six-month notice of intent to sue. He has been the chief since 2021, and the law enforcement agency has been plagued with delays and funding problems. Howard’s letter cites “a campaign of harassment” with two ...
CBS Baltimore

Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida,  according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
legalreader.com

Who is Liable for Damages in a Fort Lauderdale Truck Accident, the Trucker or the Employer?

The company may be held accountable under the vicarious liability legal doctrine. Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward County has one of the highest numbers of traffic accidents in the Sunshine State. In 2019, for instance, there were over 41,000 crashes in the county, and 5,400 of those occurred in the Fort Lauderdale area. Many of those were minor crashes, fortunately, but the same cannot be said about truck accidents which often resulted in severe injury and death.
Click10.com

Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
thecentersquare.com

Homeland Security cracks down on weapons smuggling from Miami to Haiti, Caribbean

(The Center Square) – Homeland Security Investigations' Miami Division has been cracking down on weapons and ammunition smuggling from Miami to Haiti and other Caribbean nations. It also arrested a wanted Venezuelan involved in an alleged $1.2 billion international money laundering scheme. HSI-Miami Special Agent in Charge Anthony Salisbury...
MIAMI, FL

