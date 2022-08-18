Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E Preston
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E Preston
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe Mertens
MyStateline.com
Organization raises money to fix sinkhole in Poplar Grove woman's yard
A sinkhole formed about a year ago at Kelli Cipolla's home on North State Street, and nearly took the life of her dog.
MyStateline.com
Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford
Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Street Monday afternoon.
MyStateline.com
Average Rockford gas price falls to $4
Gas prices continue to fall in the "Forest City."
MyStateline.com
Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole
A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help.
MyStateline.com
Rockford's public pools close Sunday
As one season begins, another ends.
MyStateline.com
Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford lake
Veterans and first responders got to enjoy a day out on the lake Sunday.
MyStateline.com
Last day of Winnebago County Fair
Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair.
MyStateline.com
Machesney Park's Harlem High students get a sneak peak at careers
A local school is a couple of days into their school year, and students are being offered a unique learning experience.
MyStateline.com
McHenry County accuses pharmacies of 'over-prescribing' opioids
The McHenry County State's Attorney filed a lawsuit accusing big name pharmacies of over-prescribing opioids.
MyStateline.com
Heavy pockets of rain Saturday
We’ve had temperatures come up above average just by a degree or two the last few days but now for the weekend, we are back to cooler weather. To start the morning off, temperatures are on the warmer side, thanks to a lot of cloud cover we saw overnight. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 60s to start Saturday morning off.
MyStateline.com
Foggy Mornings Ahead, Dry Thanks to High Pressure
The Stateline has seen an excessive amount of rainfall since the month of August began. As of this morning, the month to date rainfall total sits at 7.36″, which is now ranked 3rd for wettest Augusts on record for the Rockford Airport. Thankfully, the faucet turns off for the early portions of the week as high pressure takes control of our atmosphere. But each day does look to start off with a round of patchy dense fog.
MyStateline.com
Stockton determined to get back to winning football
STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Stockton is coming off a 3-6 season last year. They hope to surprise people this season and get back to playing winning football. These kids who have grown up in Stockton have waited years for their moment to play for this team. “I’ve been watching...
