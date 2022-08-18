The Stateline has seen an excessive amount of rainfall since the month of August began. As of this morning, the month to date rainfall total sits at 7.36″, which is now ranked 3rd for wettest Augusts on record for the Rockford Airport. Thankfully, the faucet turns off for the early portions of the week as high pressure takes control of our atmosphere. But each day does look to start off with a round of patchy dense fog.

22 HOURS AGO