If there ever was a time in Brownfield Cub’s 100 years of football history to go farther than they ever have before, this might be just that season. In February 2022, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) gave Brownfield and their other district foes a gift by moving regional perennial powerhouse Shallowater to the northern district, opening up an opportunity for Brownfield and possibly Denver City to win a district title. This would set them up for a good run in the playoffs.

12 HOURS AGO