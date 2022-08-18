Read full article on original website
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Mary Martin
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Mary Martin, 86, of Lubbock, was born December 8, 1935, in Munday, Texas to Conrad Kuehler & Helen Bruggeman-Kuehler. She married the love of her life, Clancy D. Martin, on August 20, 1953, in Brownfield. She was a manager of the Brownfield High School Cafeteria, was a Beauty Operator, and sold Avon. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Gwen enjoyed traveling, dancing, and baking family favorites. She loved her family.
Ed Moseley
The family of Ed Moseley will celebrate his life of 89 years at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. His family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance to celebrate his life from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lubbock Country Club in the Ballroom. Ed passed on Friday, August 19, 2022. We invite you to view the live-streamed service on this page and sign his virtual guestbook.
Talk of the Town: Aug. 22-27, 2022
Check out all the happenings in Brownfield and Terry County this week. Terry County Commissioners Court meeting – 9:00 a.m. BRMC Health Spot Show – 9:30 a.m. TownTalk Show featuring artist Bill Brown – Live at 9:30 a.m. Lady Cub Volleyball vs Big Spring @ Big Spring...
Cubs football poised to win district
If there ever was a time in Brownfield Cub’s 100 years of football history to go farther than they ever have before, this might be just that season. In February 2022, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) gave Brownfield and their other district foes a gift by moving regional perennial powerhouse Shallowater to the northern district, opening up an opportunity for Brownfield and possibly Denver City to win a district title. This would set them up for a good run in the playoffs.
Health Spot Show On-Demand: Elizabeth Tombs MSN, APRN, CNM
Listen to this edition of the Health Spot Show On-Demand sponsored by Brownfield Regional Medical Center. In this edition, we visit with Elizabeth Tombs who is the new midwife at BRMC. Listen here:. Elizabeth has had the privilege of being part of the birthing world for many years in a...
Terry County Senior Center Menu for Aug. 22-26, 2022
Meals are $4.00 for age 60 and over and $6.00 for those under the age of 60. Homebound clients, please call before 10:00 AM if you need to cancel your meal. Monday: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli & Cauliflower, Dessert. Tuesday: Chicken Strips, Squash Casserole, Italian Green Beans, Dessert. Wednesday: Chicken...
