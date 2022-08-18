Texas non-profits face further barriers and legal questions as trigger law banning abortions is set to take effect

SAN ANTONIO — The report cards are in. After the pandemic put official campus and district-scoring on a hiatus in both 2020 and 2021, officials with the Texas Education Agency on Monday revealed new scores. That means that, for the first time in three years, parents can see the overall score given to their child's district, as well as a breakdown of individual scores based on STAAR testing, academic improvement and districts' efforts in minimizing socioeconomic gaps.

7 DAYS AGO