Texas non-profits face further barriers and legal questions as trigger law banning abortions is set to take effect

'She wants us to fight' | Texas mother raising awareness after daughter's fentanyl death
SAN ANTONIO — Sunday is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. The day is dedicated to educating the public on the serious dangers of fentanyl poisoning from fake pills and other illicit drugs. It's how Deb Scroggins lost her daughter Allison in March 2020. The young woman, who had...
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces
SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
Migrants bused to NYC are more likely to secure asylum
SAN ANTONIO — Migrants bused from the border to New York City are more likely to secure permanent residence in the United States than they would if they remained in Texas, according to KENS 5's review of federal data compiled by Syracuse University. From October 2021 through July 2022,...
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
Interactive graph: How San Antonio districts improved – or didn't – since 2018
SAN ANTONIO — The report cards are in. After the pandemic put official campus and district-scoring on a hiatus in both 2020 and 2021, officials with the Texas Education Agency on Monday revealed new scores. That means that, for the first time in three years, parents can see the overall score given to their child's district, as well as a breakdown of individual scores based on STAAR testing, academic improvement and districts' efforts in minimizing socioeconomic gaps.
Triple-digit temperatures cause car breakdowns this summer
SAN ANTONIO — If your car could complain about the heat, it would. We’ve been suffering through triple-digit temperatures for months and our vehicles have been too. Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas said they’ve seen a 10% increase in roadside emergencies this summer compared to this time last year.
