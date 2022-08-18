ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas non-profits face further barriers and legal questions as trigger law banning abortions is set to take effect

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
State
Oklahoma State
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Interactive graph: How San Antonio districts improved – or didn't – since 2018

SAN ANTONIO — The report cards are in. After the pandemic put official campus and district-scoring on a hiatus in both 2020 and 2021, officials with the Texas Education Agency on Monday revealed new scores. That means that, for the first time in three years, parents can see the overall score given to their child's district, as well as a breakdown of individual scores based on STAAR testing, academic improvement and districts' efforts in minimizing socioeconomic gaps.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy