Knoxville, TN

WATE

Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
wvlt.tv

Breathing new life into historic Blount County property

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
WBIR

State leaders unveil Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders unveiled the Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville on Monday. State Rep. Eddie Mannis and State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey made the announcement. According to a press release, the section of South Northshore Drive, just north of Westland Drive and Park Glen Road, received...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
WBIR

Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
wvlt.tv

What’s next for Knoxville S&S customers and staff?

'It was very upsetting' | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler. Police warn if you see Mendez, do not approach him. Instead, call the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

31st Cherokee Fall Festival coming to Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in September

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step back in time at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum with its 31st annual Cherokee Fall Festival. The festival will be on Sept. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In […]
WATE

‘Pose’ for Parkinson’s event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fashionable night for a good cause. PJ Parkinson’s had a night full of fun, fashion, food, and philanthropy. On Friday, August 19 many came out to support the organization and benefit their mission. They teamed up with local fashion designer and businessman, Marcus...
wvlt.tv

Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
WBIR

Knoxville leaders working to redesign Cradle of Country Music Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders are working to redesign The Cradle of Country Music Park, located in the downtown area near the intersection of Gay Street and Summitt Hill Drive. Part of the plan calls for replacing trees with art, and it has raised concerns among some city residents.
WATE

Ijams Nature Center celebrates the Hummingbird

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center hosted their annual Hummingbird Festival with great success. Visitors from all over East Tennessee came out to experience the catching and banding process. At Ijams Nature Center they focus on ways that we can be good stewards of our environment and the...
WBIR

WBIR

