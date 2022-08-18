Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella Smith
Related
State lawmaker from Knoxville offers help for teachers having to catalog classroom libraries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teachers are responsible for purchasing classroom materials, preparing lesson plans, communicating with parents and teaching students. Now, they are also responsible for helping keep track of what is available in a school library. At the end of the last legislative session, lawmakers decided to pass a...
Thrive working with around 240 at-risk students after school, its largest program ever
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that gives at-risk students a safe place to go after school started its largest-ever program, serving more than 240 young people from across Knoxville. Thrive is working with students from Lonsdale, West View, Parkridge, new Hopewell and Papermill. They are a faith-based program that...
WATE
Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
wvlt.tv
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State leaders unveil Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders unveiled the Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville on Monday. State Rep. Eddie Mannis and State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey made the announcement. According to a press release, the section of South Northshore Drive, just north of Westland Drive and Park Glen Road, received...
wvlt.tv
What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
Knoxville woman works to save lives during Overdose Awareness Month
There have been over 200 overdoses that have already happened since January of this year. A Knoxville woman is aiming to promote overdose awareness and save lives.
'Extreme Couponer' | East Tennessee woman says she saved thousands of dollars by couponing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Prices are rising for almost everything, and more people are showing interest in using coupons to save money. Krystal Webber of Oak Ridge said she believes "extreme couponing" has saved her thousands of dollars in the past five years, especially as prices continue going up. However,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
wvlt.tv
What’s next for Knoxville S&S customers and staff?
‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler. Police warn if you see Mendez, do not approach him. Instead, call the dispatch center at 423-585-2701. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. Dr. Donde Plowman has been phenomenal as Chancellor of the University of TN, but...
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Gatlinburg hires contractor for wildfire memorial, still needs to establish start date
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Almost six years later, city and county leaders are close to starting construction on a memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the 2016 Sevier County wildfires. It was initially scheduled to be completed in 2019. According to a spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Transportation,...
31st Cherokee Fall Festival coming to Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in September
VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step back in time at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum with its 31st annual Cherokee Fall Festival. The festival will be on Sept. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In […]
WATE
‘Pose’ for Parkinson’s event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fashionable night for a good cause. PJ Parkinson’s had a night full of fun, fashion, food, and philanthropy. On Friday, August 19 many came out to support the organization and benefit their mission. They teamed up with local fashion designer and businessman, Marcus...
wvlt.tv
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple officers and an inmate were transported to the hospital from a Knox County detention facility after being exposed to narcotics, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News that four officers and one inmate from...
wvlt.tv
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
Knoxville leaders working to redesign Cradle of Country Music Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders are working to redesign The Cradle of Country Music Park, located in the downtown area near the intersection of Gay Street and Summitt Hill Drive. Part of the plan calls for replacing trees with art, and it has raised concerns among some city residents.
WATE
Ijams Nature Center celebrates the Hummingbird
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center hosted their annual Hummingbird Festival with great success. Visitors from all over East Tennessee came out to experience the catching and banding process. At Ijams Nature Center they focus on ways that we can be good stewards of our environment and the...
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0