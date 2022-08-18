Read full article on original website
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
(AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. The Republican judge sided Friday with the...
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection invites public comment on Draft 2022 State Water Plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the draft 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan, which identifies regional and statewide water resources priorities and recommends statewide and legislative actions to address those priorities. Pennsylvanians are invited to review the draft plan, as well as...
Border Patrol boats named for fallen agents from Rio Grande Valley Sector
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (Border Report) — Claudia Gomez was 21 years old when her brother, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Eloy Hernandez, died in 2002 during a rollover crash while on duty in South Texas. On Monday, she came to a vessel-naming ceremony to honor her brother and 19...
Agriculture Secretary invites applicants for $500,000 in Pennsylvania Farm Bill Grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants. Redding invited applicants who have projects directed toward preparing the youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. “To meet increasingly complex challenges brought...
New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A road-killed deer was discovered and tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). There will be another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) following this incident in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer was an adult female and was found in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County. As...
