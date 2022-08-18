ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

(AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. The Republican judge sided Friday with the...
abc27.com

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
abc27.com

Agriculture Secretary invites applicants for $500,000 in Pennsylvania Farm Bill Grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants. Redding invited applicants who have projects directed toward preparing the youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. “To meet increasingly complex challenges brought...
abc27.com

New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A road-killed deer was discovered and tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). There will be another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) following this incident in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer was an adult female and was found in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County. As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy