ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WTHR

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Marion teen near Ball State campus

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police reported an overnight shooting near the Ball State campus that killed a 19-year-old Marion man. On Sunday, the 21-year-old accused of killing him was arrested. Police arrested Malek Williams, 21, on a preliminary charge of murder for the fatal shooting Que' Aundre Johnson near...
WDTN

Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
DAYTON, OH
WTWO/WAWV

Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
RILEY, IN
Fox 19

Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police were sent to the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. after the shooting was reported, according to Springfield Police dispatch. >>1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield. We...
WISH-TV

Woman charged for assisting in Muncie triple murder

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A third person has been charged in connection to a Muncie home invasion that resulted in the murder of a man and his grandparents. Alexandra Reagan, 18, faces charges of assisting a criminal who committed murder and obstruction of justice. Reagan, an Albany resident, is...
WLWT 5

30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight

GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
GREENDALE, IN
WISH-TV

Chief: Richmond officer showing ‘bright spots’ in recovery following shooting

RICHMOND Ind. (WISH) — A Richmond police officer is continuing to recover after being critically injured during a traffic stop shooting last Wednesday. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot during a traffic stop in the 200 block of North 12th Street on Aug. 10. “Officer Burton...

Comments / 0

Community Policy