Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a shooting outside of Brothers Bar and Grill […]
Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
Man accused of hitting, killing toddler while backing out of driveway now facing charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of hitting a toddler with his car is facing criminal charges. Victor Parham, Jr., 40, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury Monday on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of OVI and one count of vehicular homicide. Charges stemmed...
Man accused of shooting Richmond cop also fired at 2 other cops, court docs say
An additional charge has been filed against the man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer on the basis he shot at another officer while police searched his vehicle for drugs.
VIDEO: Richmond officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
Man turns himself in after killing girlfriend; Victim Id’d
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue on Sunday around noon.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Marion teen near Ball State campus
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police reported an overnight shooting near the Ball State campus that killed a 19-year-old Marion man. On Sunday, the 21-year-old accused of killing him was arrested. Police arrested Malek Williams, 21, on a preliminary charge of murder for the fatal shooting Que' Aundre Johnson near...
Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
Missing 3-year-old found in Houston motel room with stranger
HOUSTON — Houston police officers arrested a man 10 hours after they said he kidnapped a little girl from an apartment. Holman Hernandez, 50, was charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly luring a 3-year-old girl into his vehicle and taking her to a nearby motel, KRTK reported. The little...
Police find body near Trotwood apartment complex; Death investigation underway
TROTWOOD — A death investigation is underway after police found a dead male near a Trotwood apartment complex Sunday. According to the Trotwood Police Department, a resident at Shiloh Court Apartments notified police of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle. Investigators recognized blood in and around the car, according to the...
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
Coroner IDs body found in Dayton garage; Family says he was missing since July
DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Clinton Pierce, 44, of Dayton, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Monday morning. Police were called to...
Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police were sent to the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. after the shooting was reported, according to Springfield Police dispatch. >>1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield. We...
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case.
Woman charged for assisting in Muncie triple murder
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A third person has been charged in connection to a Muncie home invasion that resulted in the murder of a man and his grandparents. Alexandra Reagan, 18, faces charges of assisting a criminal who committed murder and obstruction of justice. Reagan, an Albany resident, is...
Richmond police officer critically injured was supposed to get married Friday, chief says
RICHMOND, Indiana — Friday, August 19th was supposed to be a joyful day for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, but instead she remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital nearly two weeks after she was shot in the line of duty. In an exclusive one-on-one interview, News Center...
30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight
GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
Chief: Richmond officer showing ‘bright spots’ in recovery following shooting
RICHMOND Ind. (WISH) — A Richmond police officer is continuing to recover after being critically injured during a traffic stop shooting last Wednesday. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot during a traffic stop in the 200 block of North 12th Street on Aug. 10. “Officer Burton...
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
