Slidell, LA

wbrz.com

Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

One killed, six injured in four separate shootings across New Orleans overnight, police say

NEW ORLEANS - One person was killed, and six were injured in four separate shootings across the New Orleans area within a span of six hours overnight. New Orleans police told WWL-TV the homicide happened on St. Andrew Street in the Central City neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Two men were shot multiple times before they were taken to a hospital. One of the victims later died from his injuries.
wbrz.com

2 elderly people hurt after private elevator malfunctioned, fell from second floor

SPRINGFIELD - Two elderly people were injured when a private elevator malfunctioned and fell from the second floor to the ground Sunday. Authorities said a man and a woman were in the elevator at a camp on the Blood River when it fell around 4:30 p.m. The woman broke both of her ankles during the fall.

