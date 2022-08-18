ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mitch Jamison
4d ago

of this is indeed the case. McConnell should immediately resign so that someone believes can lead the republican senate. McConnell has had two year along with the Republican Chair to address this issue both parties need new leaders, new visionaries that can work together and return to a bipartisan group to bring our country our of the distain and hate that's been created between these two parties, we the people have something to say about that, we are at a crossroads of our democracy, demand change in both parties before its too late and there's no turning back. time to get rid of the grandparent generation of politicians and leaders the same ideals and principles simply do not apply in today's world, we need to return to our basic foundation of principles and decorum and not allow the deteriorating mindset of selfish agendas continue to tear us apart.

Billie Edmonds
4d ago

Mitch is 80 years old, and Nancy Pelosi is 82 years old .That's a lot of years to tie up a seat.

jamie
4d ago

McConnell as the Republican leader of the senate should be supporting his fellow republicans NOT publicly questioning the quality of candidates, if he had quality issues with some candidates he should be discussing this privately. One thing I can say about Democrats they support each other through thick and thin. Try to be a leader McConnell, your opinions are not gospel.

