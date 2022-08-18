Read full article on original website
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police announce passing of Sgt. Kenneth J. Carroll
“With great sadness, we announce the passing of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll Jr. after a courageous battle with his illness. Sergeant Carroll was a graduate of the 75th Recruit Training and was assigned to Troop F, which protects Logan Airport and other Port properties. We offer...
capecod.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
WCVB
8-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy is recovering at a Boston hospital after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to police. Police in the Cape Cod town said the crash happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Higgins...
fallriverreporter.com
Assonet woman killed in weekend highway crash remembered as someone who had zest for life
Officials are investigating a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber of Assonet had pulled her Toyota Avalon over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appeared to have been outside her vehicle along the driver’s side.
WCVB
Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
WCVB
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
RI man pleads guilty to kidnapping Mass. man for being a “rat”
A man from Rhode Island pleaded guilty in connection to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme.
WCVB
Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury
Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after likely murder/suicide in southeastern Massachusetts
Officials are investigating after two are dead in a southeastern Massachusetts shooting. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, at approximately 5:00 p.m. this evening, Wareham Police contacted the Massachusetts State Police Unit about a double fatal shooting in that town. Cruz stated that this is an active, ongoing...
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
UPDATE: Missing Randolph man located safetly
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Randolph Police announced Sunday afternoon that the missing 78-year-old man was found safely. Leoma Juste, who suffers from memory loss went missing Saturday afternoon in the south end of Randolph. Juste speaks only Haitian Creole. Police thanked the public for helping locate Juste. This is a...
Turnto10.com
North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
Police ID man killed in wrong-way OUI crash
The 72-year-old man's car was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver heading the wrong way on I-495.
