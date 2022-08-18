Read full article on original website
Solicitation of minor lands Wichita Falls in jail, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he asked a minor if he could perform a sex act on her. Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 14, 2019, […]
Trial for capital murder of elderly woman underway
The capital murder trial of a man charged with savagely beating a 91-year-old woman to death in 2019 is underway, with testimony likely to begin tomorrow.
Big Blue Burglary
Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspects in a burglary at Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls in which city property was taken.
Wichita Falls man missing since April, WFPD seek info
WFPD officials are asking for the community's help locating a 32-year-old Wichita Falls man that has been missing since April.
UPDATE: Waurika Superintendent said no gun found on campus, investigation ongoing
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika High School was placed under a “soft lockdown,” on Monday, after an alleged threat of violence was posted on social media over the weekend. According to Superintendent Cody Simmons, a “brave student” notified staff of a threatening social media post a little before lunch on Monday.
Possible threat against Waurika HS leads to one in custody
WAURIKA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody after a possible threat of violence was made at Waurika High School. According to a release from Waurika Public Schools Superintendent Cody Simmons, Waurika High School received information about a possible threat against the school after a social media post was seen on Sunday, August 21. […]
Burglary suspect says he was trying to warn residents about “acid rain”
A suspect who kept Iowa Park police running from one burglary call to another told officers in one of the break-ins he was only trying to warn residents that acid rain was falling when he tried to kick in the front door.
Man wanted out of Olney on child assault charges
The Olney Police Department is asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday, August 19.
New details released in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the Saturday plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport.
Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WFAFB to host Miles for Meals on Sept. 3
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will host its inaugural Miles for Meals Fun Run/Walk/Ride on Sept. 3, 2022. The event will start at 9 a.m. at Hamilton Park and include a 5K and 10K walk/run, as well as a 5K/10 mile ride. All proceeds...
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dillard’s is set to close at the end of the week, with the store’s last day in Wichita Falls to be Aug. 27, 2022. Dillard’s corporate office first confirmed back in May of 2022 that the company’s Sikes Senter Mall location would be closing.
Brown Street Murder suspects indicted by Grand Jury
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four suspects in the May 2022 murder of Zachary Wood on Brown Street were indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in the 30th District Court on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Payton Mackenzie Collier, 28 (top left), Ronnie Preston Lang, Jr., 18 (top right), William Andrew Bell, 28 (bottom left), and […]
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon. Emergency officials told 7News a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was trapped in the...
City View ISD board member announces resignation
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A City View ISD board member announced his resignation on Monday. Michael Parker made the announcement through a Facebook post in the City View Rants & Raves page. In his resignation letter, Parker said thank you for the opportunity to serve and that his time...
Felony charges dismissed for two Wichita Falls residents
Two Wichita Falls residents have pending felony charges against them dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury declines to indict them.
Police seize over 6 pounds of marijuana in drug arrest
The WFPD Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant yesterday on an apartment. They said the seized over 6 pounds of marijuana, among other things.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport, multiple agencies responding
Multiple Wichita County agencies are responding to the Wichita Valley Airport for a plane that crashed.
GoFundMe set up for family of fatal motorcycle crash victim
A friend of the Coates family said any amount is welcomed and helpful as this family deals with their tragic loss.
