Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls, TX
Texas State
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
newschannel6now.com

UPDATE: Waurika Superintendent said no gun found on campus, investigation ongoing

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika High School was placed under a “soft lockdown,” on Monday, after an alleged threat of violence was posted on social media over the weekend. According to Superintendent Cody Simmons, a “brave student” notified staff of a threatening social media post a little before lunch on Monday.
Texoma's Homepage

Possible threat against Waurika HS leads to one in custody

WAURIKA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody after a possible threat of violence was made at Waurika High School. According to a release from Waurika Public Schools Superintendent Cody Simmons, Waurika High School received information about a possible threat against the school after a social media post was seen on Sunday, August 21. […]
WAURIKA, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFAFB to host Miles for Meals on Sept. 3

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will host its inaugural Miles for Meals Fun Run/Walk/Ride on Sept. 3, 2022. The event will start at 9 a.m. at Hamilton Park and include a 5K and 10K walk/run, as well as a 5K/10 mile ride. All proceeds...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dillard’s is set to close at the end of the week, with the store’s last day in Wichita Falls to be Aug. 27, 2022. Dillard’s corporate office first confirmed back in May of 2022 that the company’s Sikes Senter Mall location would be closing.
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Brown Street Murder suspects indicted by Grand Jury

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four suspects in the May 2022 murder of Zachary Wood on Brown Street were indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in the 30th District Court on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Payton Mackenzie Collier, 28 (top left), Ronnie Preston Lang, Jr., 18 (top right), William Andrew Bell, 28 (bottom left), and […]
kswo.com

I-44 wreck sends one to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon. Emergency officials told 7News a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was trapped in the...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

City View ISD board member announces resignation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A City View ISD board member announced his resignation on Monday. Michael Parker made the announcement through a Facebook post in the City View Rants & Raves page. In his resignation letter, Parker said thank you for the opportunity to serve and that his time...
92.9 NIN

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.

