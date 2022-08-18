Driving too fast to negotiate a roundabout led to serious injuries for a 54-year-old man in a Dodge County Crash Saturday night. Sheriff’s officials say it happened on State Highway 60 at the intersection of County Highway P in the Town of Rubicon at 7:41 pm. The man was heading east on State Highway 60 at a high rate of speed as he entered the intersection and roundabout with County Highway P. His vehicle failed to negotiate the roundabout, struck the center mound of the roundabout, and vaulted. He was severely injured in the resulting crash.

