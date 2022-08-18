Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E Preston
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E Preston
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe Mertens
MyStateline.com
Rockford murder suspect turns himself in
Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting.
MyStateline.com
Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford
Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Street Monday afternoon.
MyStateline.com
Victim beaten with a gun in Rockford laundromat
Emmanuel White, 19, has been arrested after police say he used a gun to beat a victim at a Rockford laundromat.
MyStateline.com
Organization raises money to fix sinkhole in Poplar Grove woman's yard
A sinkhole formed about a year ago at Kelli Cipolla's home on North State Street, and nearly took the life of her dog.
Two people dead, two more injured in Sun Prairie car crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night. The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way around 8:30 p.m. The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital. The driver and passenger of the other car,...
nbc15.com
Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
One person dead after I-39/90 crash that sent semi over median
MADISON, Wis. — One person was killed Sunday after a crash on I-39/90 that flipped a semi over a median. Emergency crews were sent to the scene of the crash near US 51 just after 9:50 a.m. A heavily damaged sedan was found and a semi was on its side straddling the median. All lanes of I-39/90 were shut down...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford
We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
WIFR
$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to Heartwood Creations Friday morning for a report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units at 225 12th St. found that roofing materials had caught fire while construction work was underway on the building. By the time firefighters began working to...
MyStateline.com
Rockford families can get free groceries, but there is a catch
Some families are eligible for free groceries.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 3:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of N Perryville Road and Olde Creek Road in Rockford for a auto accident. Three ambulances were needed to transport the injured to local hospitals. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Please avoid the area...
WIFR
Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
MyStateline.com
Average Rockford gas price falls to $4
Gas prices continue to fall in the "Forest City."
nbc15.com
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open. I-39/90/94 south is currently closed at US 51 and all lanes are blocked northbound due to a crash near Windsor. The crash happened at approximately at 9:50 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Dane County officials were able...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Crash In Dodge County Roundabout
Driving too fast to negotiate a roundabout led to serious injuries for a 54-year-old man in a Dodge County Crash Saturday night. Sheriff’s officials say it happened on State Highway 60 at the intersection of County Highway P in the Town of Rubicon at 7:41 pm. The man was heading east on State Highway 60 at a high rate of speed as he entered the intersection and roundabout with County Highway P. His vehicle failed to negotiate the roundabout, struck the center mound of the roundabout, and vaulted. He was severely injured in the resulting crash.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Car crashes into two motorcycles on the shoulder of I-94 in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old...
nbc15.com
Horse sustains minor injuries after vehicle versus buggy accident in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A horse was left with a minor lesion in Lafayette County when an Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle Friday evening. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the horse-drawn buggy was traveling on Truman Road in the Town of Kendall when it entered the lane of an oncoming 2013 GMC, causing the SUV to strike the horse.
Four hurt in crash on I-94 in Pewaukee
Two motorcycles and a sedan were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon, resulting in four people being taken to the hospital.
nbc15.com
Janesville police search for car linked to crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is searching for the driver connected to a wreck that sent another vehicle off an embankment and nearly injured someone in a wheelchair. According to the police department, the individual was driving recklessly on Humes Road, near Kennedy Road, shortly before 11...
