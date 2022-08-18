ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery

Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say

HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
HOLMDEL, NJ
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say

Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
Morris County police: 3 NJ men arrested for crashing stolen Bentley SUV

Three men have been arrested and charged after crashing a luxury vehicle — worth roughly $200-thousand — that had been stolen a day earlier, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Rajohn Robinson, 27, of Newark; Elon Johnson, 18, of East Orange; and Dahmar Robinson, 21, of Jersey...
Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42

An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
MADISON, NJ
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Delinquent Passaic Valley Water accounts in NJ to be shut off Monday

More than five months after New Jersey's two-year, COVID-era moratorium on utility shutoffs was lifted, the Passaic Valley Water Commission is telling its customers that discontinuing service for delinquent accounts is about to resume. The utility said Friday that shutoffs would begin again on Monday, Aug. 22, and late fees...
A bridge in NJ so old that nobody can drive on it

Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area. And you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the...
Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting

A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
One Hospitalized After Warren County Crash On Rt. 80: State Police

One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a crash on Rt. 80 in Warren County, state police confirmed. Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 10.8 in Hope Township just before 12:25 p.m. on Monday, August 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com. One...
