Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery
Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say
HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
Morris County police: 3 NJ men arrested for crashing stolen Bentley SUV
Three men have been arrested and charged after crashing a luxury vehicle — worth roughly $200-thousand — that had been stolen a day earlier, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Rajohn Robinson, 27, of Newark; Elon Johnson, 18, of East Orange; and Dahmar Robinson, 21, of Jersey...
Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42
An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
10-year-old Autistic Boy Missing in Cherry Hill, NJ
UPDATE: Per police, the boy has been located and is safe. Our original report is below. Authorities in Cherry Hill say they are looking for a missing non-verbal Autistic 10-year-old boy. Cherry Hill Police describe the boy as 4' 7" tall and about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
Morganville, NJ man pleads guilty to role in massive Jersey Shore drug operation
A Morganville man is the latest to plead guilty to his role in a massive drug operation uncovered by multiple law enforcement agencies at the Jersey Shore and beyond last year. The announcement comes from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office about the latest man to plead guilty stemming from "Operation...
Favorite Atlantic County, NJ Fresh Farm Market Roadside Stands
The motto “Jersey Fresh” is famous the world over. The purpose of this report and wonderful photo gallery and descriptions directly below … are to illustrate that when you want the finest tomatoes and corn (and other produce and flowers) available anywhere … New Jersey is the place to go.
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
7 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Burlington County, New Jersey
In total, seven people were injured, and one had to be flown to a hospital.
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
Toddler, 2, struck by train at Hope, NJ amusement park in critical condition
HOPE — A 2-year-old toddler is in the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a train at a family amusement and water park. State police Sgt. Philip Curry said that the hit happened at the Land of Make Believe around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday. The small child was hit by a train inside the amusement park.
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Cops: ATV Rider, Not Wearing Helmet, Killed in Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County say an ATV rider was killed in a crash late Friday night. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 11 PM near the railroad crossing on Little Mill Road. A police investigation revealed a 2007 Honda ATV being driven by 24-year-old James...
Delinquent Passaic Valley Water accounts in NJ to be shut off Monday
More than five months after New Jersey's two-year, COVID-era moratorium on utility shutoffs was lifted, the Passaic Valley Water Commission is telling its customers that discontinuing service for delinquent accounts is about to resume. The utility said Friday that shutoffs would begin again on Monday, Aug. 22, and late fees...
A bridge in NJ so old that nobody can drive on it
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area. And you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the...
Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting
A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
One Hospitalized After Warren County Crash On Rt. 80: State Police
One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a crash on Rt. 80 in Warren County, state police confirmed. Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 10.8 in Hope Township just before 12:25 p.m. on Monday, August 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com. One...
