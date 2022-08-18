Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997Tour Tyler Texas
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"Tour Tyler Texas
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd locationTour Tyler Texas
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gospel Music's most treasured families The Isaacs in concert at Liberty Hall in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler Texas
WebXtra: North Longview experiencing power outage
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron about this month’s Parks And Recreation Advisory Board meeting held at Longview City Hall. When the Food and Drug Administration announced last week that hearing aids would soon be available for purchase over the counter, one East Texas doctor expressed some concerns.
Storm brings damage to Winona area
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a confirmed tornado this morning. Viewer video taken by Garland Harroff shows the confirmed tornado as it moved into the Winona area. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed there are reports of a tornado that...
Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - After hours of consistent rain, the signs of flooding are being seen around some parts of East Texas. One of those places is Canton. The First Monday Trade Days area, for example, is under water in some places. You can see more in the attached videos.
Kristine Guevara reports from Winona High School
Video shows the flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Day's. Video shows confirmed tornado moving through Winona. Viewer video shows the moment a confirmed tornado moved into Winona.. Updated: 4 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron about this month’s Parks And Recreation...
Longview Parks And Rec
More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today. Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days. Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days. Updated: 2 hours ago. Video shows the flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Day's. Video shows confirmed tornado moving through...
Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe. At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WebXtra: Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, restroom additions
More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today. Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, details for Broughton Park. Parks Board Member Steve Crane says Broughton will be a bigger facility with a lot more amenities, and he feels the higher cost is worth it.
Supply chain issues stall construction of new Longview Police Department facility
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new state of the art East Texas police facility will be delayed from its proposed opening because of supply chain issues. For decades, the Longview Police Department has needed a new facility to house offices, with its current facility being overcrowded and inadequate. It was...
East Texas emergency shelter for girls in foster care dedicated to a longtime CPS worker
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A new emergency shelter that is opening in East Texas. Danielle’s Home of Hope is an emergency shelter for girls in foster care and is being dedicated to a longtime child protective services worker. It’s a place offering girls in the foster care system comfort,...
Camp Gladiator’s community workout benefits family of Deputy Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several dozen East Texans woke up early Saturday for a workout with a good cause. This morning Camp Gladiator hosted a community workout to benefit the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos died after being hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop on Highway 155 earlier this month. Several dozen attended this morning’s workout at South Spring Baptist Church. The workout involved doing four rounds of 37 reps - 37 being Bustos’ Smith County unit number.
Kilgore ISD school board approves Guardian Plan allowing some staff to conceal carry on campus
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - “The intention is to provide one more level, one more layer in the possibility that we ever have a severe act of violence from one of our campuses.”. Monday night, the Kilgore ISD school board unanimously approved the implementation of the Guardian Plan, which will...
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on crash with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the sheriff’s office. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it appears the driver hit the deputy while driving on the wrong side of the road.
Tyler ISD lowers tax rate, increases staff pay
TYLER, Texas (News release) - During its monthly meeting on Monday, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved the Proposed General Fund Budget for the 2022-2023 school year. Tyler ISD, the region’s largest school district, will go into the new school year with a budget of more than $169.5 million, which includes a net funding increase of about $3.1 million. That increase comes from a healthy district property tax growth.
Chapel Hill hosts Gilmer in first GOTW of ‘22 season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Chapel Hill Bulldogs, ranked No.3 in the statewide polls for 4A DI, will play host to the No.2 team in 4A DII, the Gilmer Buckeyes, to open the 2022 high school season. Last year Gilmer lost in their second straight state title appearance, while Chapel Hill...
