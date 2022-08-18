WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe. At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.

